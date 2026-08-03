Song Diving with Tift Merritt

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon!

We get into the stories behind songs she’s written, including “Sugar,” “Traveling Alone,” “Mad World,” “Tambourine,” and “Good Hearted Man.”



Along the way, we explore the songs and songwriters who shaped how Tift hears and writes songs, from Emmylou Harris and Carole King to Maria McKee, Townes Van Zandt, and Dusty Springfield.



And we talk about why vulnerability is rock and roll, how stepping away from the music business helped her rediscover her voice, how songs can become personal manifestos, and why the artists we love can become North Stars that help us find our own path.



It’s a conversation about finding your voice, trusting your instincts, and the songs that remind us who we are.

Videos by American Songwriter

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including:

Spotify

Apple

Amazon!



Members enjoy the extended video version: Join for Free for 30 Days!

BONUS: Tift Merritt’s Song Diving Mixtape with songs from the conversation!



