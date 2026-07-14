Song Diving With Lori McKenna

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We get into the stories behind songs like “Humble and Kind,” “People Get Old,” and “All the Time I’ve Wasted on You.”

Videos by American Songwriter

And we talk about how her limitations became her style, why some of the best lines in a song begin with an alley-oop from another writer, and why the songs that make everyone else want to quit are the ones that excite her most.

Along the way, we explore the music and voices that shaped how Lori hears and writes songs, from James Taylor and Suzanne Vega to Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, and the songwriters she discovered through Boston’s college radio stations.

It’s a conversation about keeping it simple, writing the song only you can write, and the songs we’ll spend the rest of our lives reaching for.

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Apple, Spotify, and Amazon

BONUS: Lori McKenna’s Song Diving Mixtape with songs from the conversation!