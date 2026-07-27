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We go Song Diving with Ketch Secor, singer and songwriter for Old Crow Medicine Show, and get into the stories behind songs he’s written, including “Wagon Wheel,” “I Hear Them All,” “Dearly Departed Friends,” and “My Side of the Mountain.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Along the way, we explore the songwriters who shaped how Ketch hears and writes songs, from Bob Dylan and John Hartford to Don Schlitz, Marty Stuart, and John McCutcheon.

And we talk about why Bob Dylan made his “teeth chatter,” why songs are “Greyhound bus tickets of the mind,” what David Rawlings taught him about the mechanics of songwriting, and why every word is an expression of just how much he loves language.

It’s a conversation about tradition, storytelling, and finding your own voice within the long conversation of American music.

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including:

Spotify

Apple

Amazon

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BONUS: Ketch Secor’s Song Diving Mixtape with songs from the conversation!