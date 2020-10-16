There’s always good reasons to say no to songwriting opportunities. But since when is being reasonable wise?

The Clash, “Straight To Hell”

“If you can play on the fiddle, how’s about a British jig and reel?

Speaking King’s English in quotation

As railhead towns feel the steel mills rust

Water froze in the generation

Clear as winter ice, this is your paradise



There ain’t no need for ya“



From “Straight To Hell” by The Clash

Over the years while talking to aspiring students of songwriters about songwriting, it’s been surprising to hear how often the same stuff comes up. I have heard, in slightly different words and details, the same things many times. Variations on the theme of regret, now looking back, at saying no to an opportunity.

I’ve heard countless variations – the big producer who offers the young songwriter a chance to collaborate with their client, a famous singer.

And the songwriter says, “No, I don’t collaborate. She can do one of my songs, though.”

Or the producer tells the songwriter they are looking for a song for a movie about baseball, and can he write a baseball song that is upbeat?

And the songwriter says, “No. I don’t like baseball, and if I wrote a baseball song it would be slow, like the game.”

Or the producer says, “We love your song and we want to use it for our film. But it’s a little long – can you trim like a minute off of it?”

And the songwriter, of course, says, “Trim it? Nobody trims one of MY songs!”



Or the theatrical producer says they are doing a play called “Ankles and Funnybones” and they need a song.

And thesongwriter says, “Thank you, no. I don’t do theater, and also I don’t do songs about body parts. Thank you very much.”



You get the idea. And nowadays when I hear these, always they say, after the exasperated story ends:

“Man, I SO wish I had just said yes. What was I thinking?”

I’ve got my own portfolio of these songwriter regrets. I was in a short-lived band back in the 80s with a singer who was very New Wave-oriented, somewhat like Dale Bozzio merged with Wendy O. Williams and a hint of Devo. Her vocals were strange – but compelling – and she was a great performer. Our shows were charged and great, usually, and she was the focus, though I wrote most of the songs.



But at the time, though the band was doing well, getting lots of gigs and offers, it wasn’t what I wanted musically. It didn’t suit me at the time. So, as if I was Sting leaving The Police, I decided I had to go solo.



But I wasn’t Sting nor were they The Police at all, so that I was left with nothing. In retrospect I see that I should have stayed with that band for awhile. A few years. I should have said yes. To see where it led.

But at the time, it felt like any wrong decision could be permanent, and forever keep me from getting where I hoped to get.

It showed me something which is a common tendency of artists, and humans in general. It is way easier to say no. It’s way easier, simpler, and a lot less work to not even consider doing all that work that you are being offered. There are always a lot of reasons, and good ones, not to do something. If you can’t think of a reason right away, give it some time. There’s bound to be one. And you will save yourself all that time.

You will also lose an opportunity that might have enriched you, and led you to write a whole new kind of song. Or many.

Sure, you might also avoid some really terrible situations, too, that were not at all what had been promised.



But if it’s terrible situations you want to avoid, this might be the wrong work for you. However, if your songwriting spirit is courageous and stalwart, you can fearlessly face any situation, even the most tedious and/or torturous, and come away with a song. Or songs.



That is the goal, after all. As a songwriter, it is the pot of gold at the end of the broken rainbow: that even after going through the darkest times ever, such as heartbreak or betrayal, or being attached to a horrible show, you can come away with a song.

The old joke remains about the songwriter who just went through a horrific break-up. Although battered and still bruised all over, he’s says, “But, dude, wait till you hear the break-up song I wrote. It’s maybe my best song ever.”



So know that part of getting your professional songwriter’s license is knowing that there are songs to be found everywhere. If you say yes.

For a long time, except for a few rare occasions, I said no to collaborating on songs with other writers. I wrote both words and music from the start, and my heroes were songwriters such as Dylan, Simon, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman, all of whom wrote songs alone. So I developed the erroneous idea that if I were to collaborate, I would somehow wreck my ability to write songs alone.



I was aware, of course, of Lennon & McCartney. And I felt if I were to meet a Lennon, or a McCartney, I would ask them to collaborate. But I found neither anywhere in Wilmette, Illinois – or any of the surrounding suburbs.

I also felt that since my own songwriting process was private – long hours working, sometimes obsessively, spending weeks if not more to discover the right words that work, or the right melody – that trying to do that with someone else would be impossible. Maybe painful, even.

Of course, I was entirely wrong. Not only have I done a lot of collaborating with many wonderful songwriters since then, by doing so, I wrote some of my most favorite songs, and not one which I would have written on my own. Had I, they wouldn’ t have been as strong.. (These include “Orange Raincoat” and “Prince of the Appletowns” with Darryl Purpose, “Midnight In Nebraska” with Dan Bern, “Blues Stars,” with the late great Steve Allen, or “Angelyne” with Severin Browne. (I could keep going.)

Each collaboration brought me to places I would not have gone on my own. And instead of robbing a part of me so I could not write, it had the opposite effect. It charged my battery, and renewed my soul. And I wound up with a whole lot of songs I never would have written. Also, because most were written with artists making records, these songs would get recorded. And what’s better than that?



Also it generated the desire to do more. More collaboration, but also more solo songwriting. Because after collaborating a lot – as when Darryl and I wrote all the songs for his last album, Still The Birds — the idea of writing alone seemed like a new adventure.

It’s tied to one of my favorite and most important jokes in my life. A man told his friend that every day his feet hurt, because he always wears shoes that are too small. His friend, naturally, asked why?



“Because it feels so good when I take them off,” he said.



I find that funny, but also instructive Because in these human lives we are forever balancing the good stuff with the bad.After enduring anything for very long, there’s always great liberation when it’s over. It’s that taking off painful shoes.



It’s relativity, this way we normalize anything in our lives, even pain and dissonance, so that when those are gone, life seems suddenly charged by the energy of new resolution.



This even is manifest musically, My old piano at home, an upright grand that is more than 100 years old, is in need of tuning. And this need has gone on for many years, so when I play it, it seems normal to me. It doesn’t sound out of tune. When other musicians hear it though, they notice. It is not terrible out of tune, but, as one kind friend said, has a “sorta Tom Waits vibe.”



But because of this, anytime I play a piano that is in tune, it doesn’t just sound good, it sounds amazing. Exalted even. Truly. It’s like being in your own home after someone did an intense, super-powered cleaning, even repainting all the walls and refinishing all furniture. Suddenly that which was somewhat tattered but comfortable is now brand new and shining.

So is it good to play out of tune piano in painful shoes? No. Get comfy shoes and call a tuner, already.



But in terms of songwriting, I’ve always felt this effect anytime I am freed from any songwriting project which has been my sole focus for a while. There have been a few times when I wrote songs to be considered for musical shows or movies, requiring months of writing and thinking about songs all on one theme. When it was over, it was exciting, like the end of school and the start of summer.



The first show I did like this was about the circus, so I wrote only circus songs for a full summer. Or I tried to. I ended up with two good ones. But I loved the doing of that, devoting all songwriting energy to this one theme. It was fun and focused both, and exciting to get songs which worked.

But when the circus summer was done, it was like taking off those tight shoes. I felt so elated that I could now write songs about anything!

.

That has happened many times. Several times over the years, someone doing a show or movie would tell me the theme, and invite me to write something which could be considered. If it was good. I always said yes when asked.



One was a surreal, punk take on life in modern times, 1988. I can still see the playwright/director describing it to me in his little Hollywood apartment,super dark on a bright sunny day, with Sex Pistols and Dead Kennedys blasting.



“You know ‘Straight To Hell’ by The Clash?” he asked. I did.



“How about `Once In A Lifetime’ by Talking Heads?”



Yes.



Put those two songs together,” he suggested, “and put some spiders in. And that would work. Maybe a little Nirvana vibe too.”

“There ain’t no asylum here

King Solomon he never lived ’round here

Straight to hell, boys

Go straight to hell, boys”

He put it on, and blasted it at crazy volume. It sounded great.

It’s a little Fellini, a little Punk, a lot David Lynch, he said, with some hints of Camelot. Scenes fractured off into other scenes in disturbing dream sequences – a hall of broken funhouse mirrors, a wall of hands, a coat of bees, a school of tumblers, and, as might be expected, a rodeo of spiders.



Now this might be the moment when many songwriters might think – wall of hands? Spider rodeo? Maybe not for me. Time to skedaddle.



But any opportunity to be so directed, and to places you’ve never even considered going in song, is a useful way of building up your songwriting chops.

Challenges are good.



Talking Heads

It might not be fun, or easy, or even lead to any songs you think are good. The focus required, the energy devoted to songwriting and the creative courage expended – all fortifies the soul of your songwriting.



Because it forces you, in a good way, to focus the fullness of your energies into a single enterprise. Without which, songwriters can be sparking with so many ideas that it distracts them from realizing a unified song. So any assignment like this can rein in those explosions so the energy is all compounded, like an arena of people all working on the same problem together.



Or it can feel like driving around your town and discovering there are whole other parts of town you have never seen before, and streets and thoroughfares between those you’ve always driven, which are beautiful and peaceful. It expands your map from the inside out.

“And you may find yourself

Behind the wheel of a large automobile

And you may find yourself in a beautiful house

With a beautiful wife

And you may ask yourself, well

How did I get here?

From “Once In A Lifetime”

By Talking Heads and Brian Eno

Any theme at all is an opportunity for a songwriter. An invitation to explore. Always there’s the understanding that, as Buddha taught, “The mind that perceives the limitation is the limitation.”



Yes, it’s true Buddha never wrote any hits. But that wisdom is key. Limitations create possibilities. In this short form, a song – maybe three minutes in length, including a repeating chorus usually – the possibilities are boundless.

The playwright wasn’t sure what kinds of songs he wanted, but said I needed one called “Hands” for sure. He had always loud punk music going – Sex Pistols, Clash, Dead Kennedys. Also Nirvana. Okay. Not what I normally wrote. Though I absolutely loved The Clash and Nirvana. And noticing how Kurt Cobain would often use two chords together in a verse which don’t really go together, which created an unbalanced tension. A song in E major, for example, which starts with an E major chord switching to a C major. That C major is not in the key of E. And was something I’d never considered before. Yet it sounded strange – and interesting. I used it in two songs for this, and it matched the weird perspective of each. .



Also each had a crazy fast tempo – maybe 140 bpm – with pounding bass drum through every measure, like a fast heart-beat. I wrote new songs I never would have written. Some of which, especially “Hands,” were really interesting. Think of a fusion of Talking Heads with Randy Newman, Captain Beefheart and Perry Como.

It has to do with the singular nature of songwriting itself. Because it can be an elusive art, and one in which there is no one repeatable method of writing a song that’s best, it’s always good to shake it up from time to time. If you usually write songs one way, do it the opposite way and you can wind up somewhere you’ve never gone. Anytime you can come to a song from a whole different angle, it can be a wake-up time for you, artistically.

Talking Heads, “Once In A Lifetime”



But then – when that project is over – you take off those shoes again and run barefoot through the open fields of song. Your soul feels liberated again to go anywhere in song, and to exult in the knowing that these fields are endless – they go on forever.

But no journey to them and through them can get far unless you say yes.



In case you’re entirely sure what that means, here’s a few examples. Apply any that might apply.

If a guy is playing strange Turkish disco music and invites you to write songs for his movie about endangered Loggerhead sea turtles and the strange old women who love them, say yes.

If a guy says he knows a guy who produced a late night TV show in need of a song by 5 pm tonight about the armies of street Elmos at the Chinese Theater and Times Square, say yes.

If a producer says he needs material for a well-known singer, but it has to be gender-neutral, first-person and reflect a Vegan lifestyle, say yes.

If a songwriter says he wants to write something really fast in a slow tempo, a sad dirge with all major chords, something cinematic and epic under two minutes, with abstract, poetic lyrics about religion, urban decay, UFO abductions and the 1966 Baltimore Orioles, say yes.

And get to work.

However – and this is a big however – if some guy comes and says he wants you to write a song for him to own, and will pay you for your rights to it – taking your name off of it forever and putting instead his name on it – don’t say yes. You can say anything, but not yes. .

You don’t do that. Would you sell one of your kids if you got a good enough price? Okay, I guess that depends on how much, and which kid. But you get the point. That is a line not to cross.

Because no matter what kind of song you write, it goes in your songbook. You can collaborate, sure, and share credit. But it is your song. Another new one. Congratulations! Rejoice.

Time to celebrate. And then get back to work.

