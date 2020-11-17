With everything going on in 2020, it’s nice to come along a song that offers a pause. On November 9, rising alt-pop artist TALIA provided a much-needed breath of fresh air with her new single, “hyde park.”

Coming ahead of her soon-to-be-released debut EP, headrush, “hyde park” offers an intimate look into who TALIA is as an artist. “I wrote this song to feel like an inner diary, a daydream, a longing for someone,” she told American Songwriter. “It’s aimed at all the ways that love can bring color and inspiration into my life. The violin swells are the butterflies in my stomach. The guitar percussion is the heartbeat. For me, ‘hyde park’ is a glimpse into the delicate and colorful world of this love.”

Yet, TALIA also makes note that the song isn’t entirely fantasy. “I spent some time studying in London last year,” she said. “I lived a few blocks from Hyde Park and one of my favorite things to do was take a walk through it. The park is beautiful and never-ending, so there’s always people to watch or new parts to explore. It’s such a magical experience to discover parts of yourself in a new place simultaneously with someone else.”

Simplistic and soothing, TALIA approached the song with an earnest sense of vulnerability, recording it in the basement of her family’s home in Georgia. “Since I left home for college, I haven’t been back much,” she said. “But I recorded ‘hyde park’ one early morning in our little basement studio. It was just me, my acoustic guitar, violin, mic and laptop. The process was very raw. I write my best when it’s heart and body to paper. It’s always better when I trust my gut rather than overthink the process.”

Beyond her work producing bedroom pop with R&B influences, TALIA is also an actress and filmmaker, devoting her time to a variety of artistic projects. Repping her experience as a Caribbean-American, she seeks to offer a place of understanding for her listeners.

“I write a lot about feelings and emotions,” she said. “The ups and downs of life. I know what it feels like not to be heard, and I just really hope my music allows people to feel heard.”

Watch the music video for “hyde park” by TALIA below: