Andy Grammer Debuts New Song “All I Want Is You,” Reveals How Its Meaning Has Changed Since Welcoming Baby No. 3 (Exclusive)

Andy Grammer’s latest arrival gave an all-new meaning to his new song. American Songwriter is exclusively premiering Grammer’s latest single, “All I Want Is You,” which is making its debut two months after the birth of his third daughter, West.

“Sometimes I find the meaning of songs after,” he said. “I’ll write a song from a broad idea of truth that I know to be true for one specific thing, and then the meaning will attach to something after.”

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That’s exactly what happened with “All I Want Is You,” which Grammer has been playing every night on his Big Stupid Heart Tour.

“I’m thinking of my little girl, West, every time I sing it. It’s so freaking sweet,” he gushed. “That wasn’t necessarily the purpose, but now it has attached to it.”

“That has happened many times in my career. Sometimes the meaning comes from fans too,” Grammer added. “Once you write a song, you kind of let it go and people attach what they attach to it, including me.”

It’s not only the newfound meaning that makes the song special, but its sonic nature too.

“I’ve been chasing the cello for my whole career. I’ve never actually captured it in a way that felt correct,” Grammer said. “… This time, I was feeling very inspired with it. I just chased it on a bunch of songs on this record.”

“I could envision what is happening now live. You sing the hook, and then the cello player at the front of the stage, doing that line,” he continued. “It’s just a big, simple, open party.”

Andy Grammer Teases Big Stupid Heart

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The single, along with earlier releases “Best Hearts” and “Big Stupid Heart,” will appear on Grammer’s forthcoming album, Big Stupid Heart, which is due out Oct. 16.

On the LP, fans can expect lots of cello and drum sounds, as well as Grammer’s typical optimistic lyrics.

“I’m a pretty optimistic, loving, show up with a smile, and give you a hug immediately, kind of guy,” he said. “I think, as you get older, that becomes less of a personality trait and more of a choice. I think that the recognition of that, and not hardening, is the main idea of Big Stupid Heart.”

“Many times you will get hit with a wave of cynicism that then doesn’t make it as simple. You have to continually make a choice,” Grammer added. “I think that’s the right choice to make, but to recognize that that is actually a hard choice, that was important to get across on this record in multiple times.”

Making that choice, Grammer acknowledged, is “genuinely hard,” but more important now than ever.

“To get sincerity, sometimes you gotta fight through a jungle of cynicism, even in yourself,” he said. “The world so desperately needs people that are willing to fight the fight… It’s one of the most important fights daily, showing up with a smile for everybody and yourself.”

Andy Grammer Praises His Fans

Grammer shows up like that for his fans, and his fans give it right on back to him in return.

That’s especially the case thanks to Grammer’s new podcast, Showing Up With Andy Grammer. For the project, Grammer asked fans to send in voice notes about people going through a challenging time. He then uses that voice note as inspiration for an original song. “Best Hearts,” for instance, was born out of the podcast.

“It’s got real depth to it, especially for my people. It’s this idea that, until your heart is really broken trying to love in many different facets of life, you don’t really have a lot of advice to give anybody,” he said. “Show up to the world with a big, open heart, have it be destroyed, and then when you stand back up and love again, those are my f**king people. Those are my people. I love them desperately.”

Grammer likewise leaned into his love fest with his fans on “Who Is Saving Who.” The song was inspired by his real-life encounters with his listeners.

“In my DMs, or at shows, or at meet and greets, people come up and tell me that I’ve saved their life with my music. It’s the real question of, man, if there weren’t people to listen to my music, if there weren’t people showing up, if there wasn’t a mind melding of this is what we want to sing, and live, and talk about, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” he said. “It’s a real question, like, ‘You think I’m saving you? I swear to God, you’re saving me by being a part of this.’”

Andy Grammer Makes a Case for Optimism

Elsewhere on the LP, fans can expect the “wacky” track “Mysterious,” which Grammer said “doesn’t sound like anything else that I put out.”

There’s also “Happy Place,” a collaboration with Walk Off the Earth that was inspired by Grammer’s love for bossa nova and Brazilian street music.

Overall, Grammer said that, when people listen to his music, he wants them “to be reminded that they’re not alone in sincerity.”

“There’s an army, even if it’s small, of people that are, like, ‘Cynicism is not the way.’” he said. “It’s real easy in 2026 to go to cynicism. That’s not the road that we want to go down. It’s kind of like a war cry.”

“Most of my fans bend towards optimism, and then somewhere along that path, it destroyed in their life in some way, and they get pushed back towards cynicism,” Grammer added. “I want this to be a boost to get you back on the optimistic path.”

Photo by Nick Walker