The 10 ’80s Hits That Spent the Most Weeks at No. 1

These No. 1 hits spent the most weeks at the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 in the 1980s. They all had staying power, with the longest span being 10 weeks at the very top of the charts.

10. “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Written by Jim Peterik and Frankie Sullivan

The theme song from Rocky III. Sylvester Stallone wanted to use “Another One Bites the Dust,” but was denied the rights by Queen. So Survivor created this track especially for the film. Released one day after the movie’s release date, this song spent six weeks at No. 1.

9. “Like a Virgin” by Madonna

Written and composed by Tom Kelly and Billy Sternberg

Originally written with a male singer in mind, Madonna heard the demo and insisted on recording it. Producer Nile Rodgers was not sold on the song when he first heard it. A few days later, he couldn’t get it out of his head. The song was covered by The Lords of the New Church in 1985 and parodied by “Weird Al” Yankovic as “Like a Surgeon” in that same year. Madonna’s version stayed at No. 1 for six weeks.

8. “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Written by Michael Jackson

Based on claims made by groupies encountered by Jackson’s older brothers in the Jackson 5 days, “Billie Jean” was inspired by letters from a fan accusing the singer of fathering her baby. Producer Quincy Jones pushed to change the song title to “Not My Lover” as he feared listeners would think the song was referring to tennis star Billie Jean King. Jackson refused to change the name, and the song spent seven weeks at No. 1.

7. “Ebony and Ivory” by Paul McCartney with Stevie Wonder

Written by Paul McCartney

This was Paul McCartney’s 28th song to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It was the lead single from the album Tug of War. “Ebony and Ivory” spent seven weeks at the top spot.

6. “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Written by Jake Hooker and Alan Merrill

Initially recorded by Arrows in 1975, Alan Merrill sang lead and played guitar on the song that he originally wrote alone. Jake Hooker was given a co-writer credit as part of settling a debt. Joan Jett first recorded the song in 1979 with Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols, and it was released as a B-side. The song was re-recorded in 1981 with the Blackhearts and went to No. 1 for seven weeks.

5. “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley

Written by Stock Aitken Waterman

You’ve been “Rickrolled.” This Rick Astley song only spent one week at No. 1, but it has racked up over 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

4. “Every Breath You Take” by The Police

Written by Sting

BMI recognized this song in 2019 as the most-played song in radio history. Sting started writing the song at Ian Fleming’s desk on the writer’s Goldeneye Estate in Jamaica. The song was later sampled in Puff Daddy’s 1997 “I’ll Be Missing You.” The Police‘s original spent eight weeks in the top spot in 1983.

3. “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

Written by Lionel Richie

Billboard magazine named this song the “greatest song duet of all time.” It was used as the theme of the movie of the same name. The song would be recorded again by Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey in 1994. The Lionel Richie and Diana Ross version stayed at No. 1 for nine weeks.

2. “Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes

Written by Jackie DeShannon and Donna Weiss

First appearing on DeShannon’s 1974 album, New Arrangement, the Kim Carnes version topped the charts for nine weeks. However, it wasn’t nine consecutive weeks. The novelty pop project Stars on 45 interrupted the string for one week with the song “Stars on 45.”

1. “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John

Written by Steve Kipper and Terry Shaddick

The lead single from Olivia Newton-John’s 11th studio album, Physical, spent longer at the top of the charts than any other ’80s hit. Kipper and Shaddick originally envisioned Rod Stewart singing it. It was then offered to Tina Turner before Olivia Newton-John recorded it and made getting both “physical” and “animal” a phenomenon. The song spent a whopping 10 weeks at No. 1.

Photo by Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images