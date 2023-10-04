The Eagles Extend Farewell Tour into 2024 with Two Los Angeles Area Shows

The Eagles’ Long Goodbye Tour will be soaring into 2024. The band has extended its farewell trek into next year, adding a pair of hometown concerts on January 5 and 6 at the Kia Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California.

Tickets to the shows — which have been dubbed, appropriately enough, “The California Concerts” — will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. PT, while a presale will begin on Wednesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PT.

As with the current 2023 leg of the Eagles’ Long Goodbye Tour, fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Steely Dan will serve as opening act at the January shows.

The new gigs will mark the 10th anniversary of the Eagles’ six-show run at the Forum that reopened the venue after it had undergone a $100 million renovation. The band has played many concerts at the Forum over the years, dating back to the 1970s, and two of its live albums were recorded there—Live at the Forum ’76 (2021) and Live from the Forum MMXVIII (2020).

The Eagles launched the 2023 leg of its Long Goodbye Tour with a September 7-8 stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The trek continues this week with an October 5-6 engagement in Denver. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

The Eagles’ lineup currently consists of founding singer/drummer Don Henley, longtime guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit, country star Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey, son of late Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey.

Upon announcing the Long Goodbye Tour this past July, the band issued a statement the read, in part, “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds…Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Check out the scheduled upcoming dates for the Eagles’ Long Goodbye tour below:

Oct. 5 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 6 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 10 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 4 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 18 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 5 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Jan. 6 – Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum