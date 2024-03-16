The Top 5 Songs from The Cars’ Self-Titled Debut Album

If we were to judge The Cars by the success of their singles, it would appear the band hit their peak in the ’80s. But it’s hard to overstate the impact that their self-titled debut album had when it came out in the summer of 1978. While the Boston-based quintet was composed of veteran rock musicians, The Cars—individually and collectively—were an unknown quantity to most music fans.

Despite their initial anonymity, The Cars’ debut album became omnipresent on album-oriented rock radio. Elektra Records released three singles, but a total of seven songs received substantial radio airplay. The Cars’ new wave sound made them fashionable, but their knack for effectively blending in more traditional rock elements gave their songs a broader appeal.

Because The Cars is stacked with great songs, it’s best taken in as a whole. These five songs (well, actually six), however, stand out above the others.

5. “Good Times Roll”

The album opener is a fitting introduction to the band. It has all of the hallmarks of The Cars’ sound: a catchy melody, harmonized vocals, a spare arrangement, glossy synths, a terrific Elliot Easton guitar solo and some cool panning. There’s also Ric Ocasek’s cool, deadpan vocal delivery and some of his most memorable lyrics, such as Let them brush your rock and roll hair and If the illusion is real / Let them give you a ride.

There is plenty of evidence of “Good Times Roll’s” lasting influence. It’s been streamed more than 80 million times on Spotify. The song’s appeal and connection to Boston led to it being covered by Extreme’s Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt and former Red Sox reliever Daniel Bard for the 2012 commemorative compilation album 100 Year Anniversary of Fenway Park. “Good Times Roll” was also an influence on Ex Hex’s “Good Times” from their 2019 album It’s Real, which borrows the line Brushed your rock and roll hair.

4. “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight”

This is a particularly good song for listening to how the members of The Cars play off of each other. In the verses, drummer David Robinson’s incessant beat, Easton’s lead guitar, and Ocasek’s rhythm guitar and lead vocals fill their respective lanes with distinct patterns that fit perfectly together. In the pre-chorus, Greg Hawkes brings piano into the mix, which is a unique element for a Cars song.

With just under 20 million streams on Spotify, “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight” is not one of The Cars’ more popular songs on the platform, so compared to several other tracks from the album, it’s been relatively ignored in recent years. The Smashing Pumpkins saw fit to include a cover of the song on their 1996 box set The Aeroplane Flies High.

3. “Bye Bye Love”

A little less busy than many of the tracks on The Cars, this is one of the best showcases for Benjamin Orr’s lead vocals in the band’s catalog. In this angry “broken lullaby,” Orr’s delivery provides a stark contrast to Ocasek’s detached vocal stylings on other tracks. As Orr’s contempt builds through the second verse, he offers listeners a release with the putdown You think you’re so illustrious / You call yourself intense. Orr also shines on bass in “Bye Bye Love,” particularly on the funky fills he plays in the introduction.

2. “Just What I Needed”

As the lead single from the album, “Just What I Needed” introduced The Cars to the radio-listening public. And what an introduction it was. “Just What I Needed” features another stellar Orr lead vocal, a memorable fill by Robinson leading out of the first verse, and an anthemic synth riff from Hawkes. For the most part, it’s a straightforward rocker, but Robinson spices it up in the third verse by momentarily moving the backbeat to the first and third beats.

“Just What I Needed” has grown to be one of The Cars’ signature songs, if not their sole signature song. It has been covered by dozens of artists, including Sister Hazel, Poison, Kim Wilde, and Missing Persons.

1. “Moving in Stereo”/”All Mixed Up”

The last two tracks of The Cars run into each other, and they work so seamlessly as a whole that we’re including them as one track for the purposes of these rankings. Even though the two songs combine for a total length of nine minutes, they were often played together on AOR stations. The sleek “Moving in Stereo” heats up slowly and never reaches a full boil. “All Mixed Up’ initially carries “Moving in Stereo’s” mellow vibe forward, so when Easton enters with a snarling guitar riff, it’s with maximum impact. Either song is a thrilling listen on its own, but if you can enjoy them together, why wouldn’t you?

“Moving In Stereo” is arguably the most popular non-single track from The Cars. In terms of plays on Spotify, it’s been the most popular of the non-singles by a large margin with more than 38 million streams. Both songs have been covered, with Fu Manchu’s crunchy rendition of “Moving in Stereo” and Red House Painters’ version of “All Mixed Up” being among the most notable. The latter cover was used in the 1997 film Excess Baggage.

