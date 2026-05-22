The 1970 Rock Hit That Was Created After a Show So Bad, the Band Walked off the Stage in Silence

For especially sensitive musicians, bombing a show—that is, having a terrible time on stage and getting an equally lousy response from the crowd—could be enough reason to stop performing altogether. When that happened to English rock ‘n’ rollers Free, they took a different tack. If their songs weren’t getting the response they wanted from their audience, well, then it was time to write new songs.

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Indeed, the genesis of this global Top 10 rock hit gave all-new meaning to the phrase “All Right Now”.

How Free’s “All Right Now” Came To Be

According to bassist Andy Fraser, the idea for Free’s 1970 mega hit, “All Right Now”, came from a particularly bad gig at a college in Durham. The weather was bad. The band was grumpy. When they looked out at the audience in the 2,000-capacity venue, they looked out at 30 people, many of whom were “off their heads on Mandrax,” a type of sedative similar to Quaaludes. “It was pretty grim,” Fraser said. “But of course, we went on anyway.”

While Fraser and the rest of Free typically tried to pull through and play for each other if the crowd wasn’t responsive, the energy just wasn’t there. “We absolutely sucked,” he recalled. “And the audience were too out of it to even notice, which just made it all the more depressing, really. Afterward, in the dressing room, there was just this horrible silence. A really bad atmosphere. So, to try and alleviate some tension, I just started singing, you know, ‘All right now, baby, it’s all right now,’ over and over, kind of like a parent trying to gee their kids along. But it worked. The rest of the band started tapping along.”

From there, the rest of the song fell together in around 20 minutes. Each band member contributed a little something, whether a musical idea or a transposition from one instrument to another. Even The Who’s Pete Townshend played an indirect role, as Fraser said he was trying to imitate the fellow Englishman’s riff style.

Turning Lemons Into a Lemonade-Flavored Top 10 Hit

While Free was happy to take the distraction after such a disastrous gig, the band considered “All Right Now” to be somewhat unserious and fluffy when compared to their other material. Nevertheless, that’s the track that their record label, Island, latched onto. “All Right Now” came out in the spring of 1970 and quickly rose to the Top 10 in charts all around the world.

The Durham crowd, meanwhile, was none the wiser that they helped inspire this classic rock ‘n’ roll one-hit wonder—even while dazed and confused on Mandrax.

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