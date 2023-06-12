The 20 Best Doja Cat Quotes

The 27-year-old Los Angeles-born pop star Doja Cat (born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) is full of surprises. The vocalist, who released her debut LP, Purrr!, in 2014 has since garnered fame and fortune for her bright, engaging videos and for her songs and guest features with Saweetie, Bebe Rexha and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

But while she’s risen to popularity on the screen for her music, some might wonder what Doja Cat has to say about the world at large outside of her lyrics and sticky hits. What are her thoughts on life and love, her craft and what’s happening outside her door?

Here are the top 20 Doja Cat quotes.

1. “If your only intent is to be seen, you’ll never be seen. If your intent is to be happy, comfortable, genuine, and true in craft, you’re destined to be noticed.”

2. “I’m a bit of a tomboy, but then a girly girl. And I feel like you can be both.”

3. “I have a song called ‘Waffles Are Better Than Pancakes.’ If I can’t be goofy, I’ll go insane.”

4. “I think I wanted to sing, but I just couldn’t because I was so shy. I didn’t really know how to begin that other than like, singing in my room, locking the door, and trying to sing quietly. I knew my mom would want to listen and she would probably bug me about it.”

5. “I just started singing ’cause I had dropped out of school.”

6. “Be whatever you want to be.”

7. “When I was 12 I was obsessed with green and had my mom get me a bunch of green bedding for my room.”

8. “I’m not saying I’m even half as talented or a quarter as talented as any of the people I’m inspired by, but if I hear a beat Busta Rhymes would absolutely kill, I’ll use my voice to do a flow similar to his.”

9. “I am whatever you want me to be and I can’t control that. My experience is my experience, but I can’t really claim anything. I know when I take my wig off at night and I have to twist my hair up, I’m Black. But I don’t get too personal most of the time.”

10. “I really pull from everyone. I’m absorbent.”

11. “I tried writing a song and it wasn’t very good. I sung it to my mom and she told me it was bad—but I was eight, so it’s okay.”

12. “I believe there are talented female rappers out there that aren’t one-dimensional. It’s OK to be one-dimensional, by the way.”

13. “I always knew I wanted to entertain people my whole life, I just didn’t know exactly how I was going to do it until I was 16 and everything blossomed on SoundCloud.”

14. “I just like to do the fun stuff. If I’m not having fun with it, I’m not going to do it for the rest of my life.”

15. “People can smell when things aren’t genuine.”

16. “Truth is, I love everyone that is a good person regardless of what they look like, walk like, or who they love.”

17. “We should all learn from our experiences, but I don’t think hatred is the best way to deal with ignorance.”

18. “The Internet is such… it’s so not real. But it’s big and it feels big when you’re on it.”

19. “When I was a kid, I used to wake up every single day and skateboard. All I would think about is skating, but it wasn’t like I wanted to be a pro skater. It was more of that’s what I did. I also rollerbladed a lot.”

20. “I love that twinkly, girl rap. I’ve always loved that.”

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC