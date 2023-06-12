To many, the Beatles are the greatest band of all time. Better than the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who, Jimi Hendrix and all the rest.

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, how does ChatGPT stand up to the Fab Four? How about a comparison between the Beatles’ breakthrough classic, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and another “bubblegum” pop tune created by a prompt to the bots?

Let’s dive in below and find out.

“When I See You Walkin’ By”

While the Beatles’ hit pop tune begins with Paul McCartney and John Lennon singing in unison, this song can begin solo or as a duet. Think of a blues rock set of chords underneath. And the AI-generated offering begins,

(Verse 1)

Oh, when I see you walkin’ by,

My heart skips a beat, I can’t deny.

You’ve got that something, it drives me wild,

I’m just a lovestruck fool, I can’t hide.

(Pre-Chorus)

I wanna hold your hand,

And be your biggest fan.

You’re the one I adore,

Can’t help but ask for more.

(Chorus)

Oh, won’t you be my bubblegum love?

I’ll be your sweet and sticky turtle dove.

We’ll dance together, hand in hand,

In a world where love’s the grandest brand.

As you can see, the bot decided to crib a beat from the Beatles’ original, even going as far as to include “I wanna hold your hand.” Tisk, tisk.

Otherwise, though, the sentiment fits. The rhyme of “hold your hand” with “be your biggest fan” is a score. As is the “bubblegum love” with “sticky turtle dove.” The bot-generated song continues,

(Verse 2)

Every time you smile at me,

I feel my troubles fade and set me free.

You’re like a ray of sunshine, so bright,

In your presence, everything feels right.

(Pre-Chorus)

I wanna hold your hand,

And be your biggest fan.

You’re the one I adore,

Can’t help but ask for more.

(Chorus)

Oh, won’t you be my bubblegum love?

I’ll be your sweet and sticky turtle dove.

We’ll dance together, hand in hand,

In a world where love’s the grandest brand.

(Bridge)

You’re the sugar in my tea,

The cherry on my ice cream sundae.

With you, life’s a candy-colored dream,

Let’s paint the town in shades of love, so it seems.

(Chorus)

Oh, won’t you be my bubblegum love?

I’ll be your sweet and sticky turtle dove.

We’ll dance together, hand in hand,

In a world where love’s the grandest brand.

(Outro)

Oh, won’t you be my bubblegum love?

I’ll be your sweet and sticky turtle dove.

We’ll hold hands forever in this bubblegum land,

Where our love will always withstand.

Final Thoughts

While this song isn’t as good as the Beatles’ classic, it does offer several lines that are worth keeping. As usual, ChatGPT isn’t able (yet) to write something better than a skilled artist and songwriter, but it can offer some beginning steps. Edits must come, but it’s a helpful tool on the way to your goal.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns