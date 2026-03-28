The 3 Best Songs From The Beatles’ 1967 LP ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

Has there ever been a rock record more lush than The Beatles’ 1967 LP Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band? Putting the work on your vinyl record player feels as much like walking into a jungle of sound as it does listening to a recorded bit of music.

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Combing through an album like that can be one of the most fun things to do, but whittling it down to its top three songs—now that’s a difficult task. But it’s one we here at American Songwriter took on! These are the three best songs from The Beatles’ 1967 LP Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

“With A Little Help From My Friends” (Track 2, 2:42)

Just about every album from The Beatles includes a song where drummer Ringo Starr sings. It provides an almost cartoonish respite as you meander through the modern art museum that is the rest of the album. But to pigeon hole Starr as some silly performer is way too shallow. He is your avatar in the band. To think you might have John Lennon’s, Paul McCartney’s, or George Harrison’s talent is absurd. But Ringo? He is you. So, be kind.

“Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” (Track 3, 3:28)

Only The Beatles can follow “With A Little Help From My Friends” sung by Ringo Starr with “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”. One of the most neighborly classic rock songs ever followed by one of the most psychedelic and transcendent? That’s a winning combination, it turns out. But would other bands have the courage? Well, The Beatles did and that’s why they are who they are.

“A Day In The Life” (Track 13, 5:38)

In many ways, this is The Beatles at their best. On the song, John Lennon and Paul McCartney weave in and out of the music like two basketball players with a give-and-go. You can see their two styles plain as day, how they contrast and yet fit in so well together. The reason The Beatles were so incredible wasn’t because of any one member—no, they were a team of players, as unbeatable as any squad we’ve seen (or heard).

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