The 4 Best Renditions of “White Christmas” from Otis Redding, Lady Gaga, and More

Don’t we all wish for a white Christmas? There is something magical about the prospect of a good snowfall to help ring in the holiday. At least, that was Irving Berlin’s sentiment when he wrote the timeless classic “White Christmas.” Clearly, many people agree with him, given how many times that track has been covered over the years.

There are countless renditions of “White Christmas” to choose from, but find our four favorites, below.

Who could forget Otis Redding‘s soulful version of “White Christmas?” Redding experimented with the oft-covered track to make it more attuned to his style. He captures the essence of the holiday spirit with anthemic horns and acrobatic vocals. If you truly want to get the party started, it’s Redding’s version you want.

Elvis Presley‘s version of “White Christmas” proved to be controversial upon its release. Presley’s sex appeal paired with this otherwise innocent tune was an interesting mixture. Many conservative corners called this cover a perversion. Despite those naysayers, we have to admit we are partial to Presley’s rendition. His deep, crooning vocals seem like the perfect pairing for this Christmas classic.

Covering a classic Christmas song can often feel like a futile task. There are only so many directions you can go with it. Nevertheless, Lady Gaga managed to make “White Christmas” all her own with her cover in 2011. She added a second verse to the song, chock full of holiday imagery. We always admire an artist doing what they can to switch things up. Creativity never goes unappreciated.

Of course, we have to include the original. Despite the many covers of this song, Bing Crosby‘s original version has managed to remain the definitive. Crosby’s vocals are pure holiday fodder. We all long for a little nostalgia and comfort at Christmastime. Crosby’s voice offers up both here.

Photo by Keystone/Getty Images