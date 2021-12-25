11 Christmas Song Lyrics That Still Get Stuck in Your Head

There’s something about Christmas Time. The sights, the smells, and the sounds of festive music filling the air. However pervasive “Winter Wonderland” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” become over the weeks, the lyrics of some holiday classics continue to stick, long after the merriment of the day.

Here we share a collection of 11 of the more lingering lyrics from nearly a century of Christmas-time music.

Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh, hey! Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh! — “Jingle Bells” by James Lord Pierpont, 1857

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening. In the lane, snow is glistening. A beautiful sight, we’re happy tonight. Walking in a winter wonderland. — “Winter Wonderland,” by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith, 1934

He sees you when you’re sleeping. He knows when you’re awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good. So be good for goodness sake. — “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie, 1934

May your days be merry and bright, and may all your Christmases be white. — “White Christmas,” by Irving Berlin, 1942

Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let your heart be light. From now on, our troubles will be out of sight. — “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, 1943

Christmas Eve will find me, where the lovelight gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams. — “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” by Kim Gannon and Walter Kent, 1943

Oh, the fire is slowly dying. And, my dear, were still goodbye-ing. But as long as you love me so, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. — “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” by Sammy Cahn, 1945

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Jack Frost nipping at your nose. Yuletide carols being sung by a choir. And folks dressed up like Eskimos. — “The Christmas Song” by Robert Wells and Mel Tormé, 1945

There’ll be parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, and caroling out in the snow. —”It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle, 1963

The mood is right, the spirits up. We’re here tonight, and that’s enough. Simply having a wonderful Christmas time. —”Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney, 1980

I won’t ask for much this Christmas. I won’t even wish for snow. And I’m just gonna keep on waiting, underneath the mistletoe. — “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey, 1994

Photo: Mariah Carey / YouTube