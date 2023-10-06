Queen’s Brian May Featured on New Song by Synth-Rock Duo Flarelight

Queen guitarist Brian May has lent his talents to “Glimmer,” a new song by the Nashville-based synth-rock duo Flarelight, which features multi-instrumentalist and current Queen + Adam Lambert touring percussionist/backing vocalist Tyler Warren.

The track was released on Friday, October 6, and is available now via all major digital service providers. The song is a dynamic, synth-infused power ballad highlighted by May’s soaring guitar riffs.

Flarelight, which consists of Warren and guitarist Rachel Brandsness, formed several years ago and has released two albums: Glimmer (2019) and The Light We Make (2022). Brandsness recently posted a note on her Instagram about the May collaboration that reads, “As a guitarist, it’s hard to wrap my head around having such an iconic musician and fellow guitar player contribute to our song and I know I speak for myself and [Tyler Warren] when I say I am so grateful!”

May, meanwhile, told Atwood Magazine in a statement, “‘Glimmer’ is an outrageously original track. I was happy to be able to contribute to its outrageousness!!!”

Warren, who has been a touring member of Queen + Adam Lambert since 2017, said to the magazine about May’s contribution to “Glimmer,” “For anyone familiar with his work…he understands these emotions, these feelings, these desperations [expressed in the song]…and he captures that desperation amazingly with the first solo. Each added layer feels like another teardrop. And then the dam bursts again with the second solo.”

Warren currently is on the road with Queen + Adam Lambert, which kicked off a new North American leg of their Rhapsody Tour on Tuesday, October 4, in Baltimore. The trek runs through a November 11-12 stand in Los Angeles.

Flarelight has one show currently on its schedule, a gig at The Eighth Room venue in Nashville on October 24, one day before Queen + Lambert performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Music City.