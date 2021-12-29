Excuse me… while I kiss this guy!
Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?
If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard lyrics in the history of modern music and, well, here we wanted to check some out and have a communal chuckle at what our ears thought we heard but did not really.
So, without further ado, here are The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time.
1. Jimi Hendrix
Song: “Purple Haze”
Real Lyric: Excuse me, while I kiss the sky
Misheard Lyric: Excuse me, while I kiss this guy
2. Elton John
Song: “Tiny Dancer”
Real Lyric: Hold me closer, Tiny Dancer
Misheard Lyric: Hold me closer, Tony Danza
3. Bon Jovi
Song: “Livin’ On A Prayer”
Real Lyric: It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not
Misheard Lyric: It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not
4. AC/DC
Song: “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”
Real Lyric: Dirty deeds and they’re done dirt cheap
Misheard Lyric: Dirty deeds and their thunder Jeep
5. TLC
Song: “Waterfalls”
Real Lyric: Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls
Misheard Lyric: Don’t go, Jason Waterfalls
6. Uncle Kracker
Song: “Drift Away”
Real Lyric: Give me the beat, boys, and free my soul
Misheard Lyric: Give me The Beach Boys and free my soul
7. NSYNC
Song: “It’s Gonna Be Me”
Real Lyric: It’s gonna be me
Misheard Lyric: It’s gonna be May
8. Nirvana
“Smells Like Teen Spirit”
Real Lyric: Here we are now, entertain us
Misheard Lyric: Here we are now, in containers
9. Pink Floyd
“Another Brick In The Wall”
Real Lyric: No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Misheard Lyric: No docks or chasms in the classroom
10. The Rolling Stones
Song: “Beast of Burden”
Real Lyric: I’ll never be your beast of burden
Misheard Lyric: I’ll never be your pizza burnin’
11. Eiffel 65
Song: “I’m Blue”
Real Lyric: I’m blue, da be dee da ba di
Misheard Lyric: I’m blue, if I was green I would die
12. KISS
Song: “Rock and Roll All Nite”
Real Lyric: I want to rock and roll all night, and party every day
Misheard Lyric: I want to rock and roll all night, and part of every day
13. The Beatles
Song: “I Want to Hold Your Hand”
Real Lyric: I can’t hide
Misheard Lyric: I get high
14. Dixie Chicks
“Wide Open Spaces”
Real lyric: She knows the highest stakes
Misheard lyric: She knows Ohio stinks