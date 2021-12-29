Excuse me… while I kiss this guy!

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?

If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard lyrics in the history of modern music and, well, here we wanted to check some out and have a communal chuckle at what our ears thought we heard but did not really.

So, without further ado, here are The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time.

1. Jimi Hendrix

Song: “Purple Haze”

Real Lyric: Excuse me, while I kiss the sky

Misheard Lyric: Excuse me, while I kiss this guy

2. Elton John

Song: “Tiny Dancer”

Real Lyric: Hold me closer, Tiny Dancer

Misheard Lyric: Hold me closer, Tony Danza

3. Bon Jovi

Song: “Livin’ On A Prayer”

Real Lyric: It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not

Misheard Lyric: It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not

4. AC/DC

Song: “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

Real Lyric: Dirty deeds and they’re done dirt cheap

Misheard Lyric: Dirty deeds and their thunder Jeep

5. TLC

Song: “Waterfalls”

Real Lyric: Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls

Misheard Lyric: Don’t go, Jason Waterfalls

6. Uncle Kracker

Song: “Drift Away”

Real Lyric: Give me the beat, boys, and free my soul

Misheard Lyric: Give me The Beach Boys and free my soul

7. NSYNC

Song: “It’s Gonna Be Me”

Real Lyric: It’s gonna be me

Misheard Lyric: It’s gonna be May

8. Nirvana

“Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Real Lyric: Here we are now, entertain us

Misheard Lyric: Here we are now, in containers

9. Pink Floyd

“Another Brick In The Wall”

Real Lyric: No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Misheard Lyric: No docks or chasms in the classroom

10. The Rolling Stones

Song: “Beast of Burden”

Real Lyric: I’ll never be your beast of burden

Misheard Lyric: I’ll never be your pizza burnin’

11. Eiffel 65

Song: “I’m Blue”

Real Lyric: I’m blue, da be dee da ba di

Misheard Lyric: I’m blue, if I was green I would die

12. KISS

Song: “Rock and Roll All Nite”

Real Lyric: I want to rock and roll all night, and party every day

Misheard Lyric: I want to rock and roll all night, and part of every day

13. The Beatles

Song: “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

Real Lyric: I can’t hide

Misheard Lyric: I get high

14. Dixie Chicks

“Wide Open Spaces”

Real lyric: She knows the highest stakes

Misheard lyric: She knows Ohio stinks