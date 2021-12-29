Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, Billie Lourd, Covers Fleetwood Mac as Tribute to Her Late Mother

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd paid tribute to the Star Wars actress on the fifth anniversary of her death by performing a heartfelt rendition of the Fleetwood Mac hit “Landslide.

The 29-year-old actress shared her performance on Instagram, along with a post about how she and her mother always loved to sing.

“It has been five years since my Momby died,” wrote Lourd. “We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac. We loved this song.” She added, “It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads.”

Lourd shared that she recently had one night where the grief of losing her mother hit her particularly hard, and “Landslide” came to mind.

“I was having a particularly grief-y moment this song came on and the lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before,” shared Lourd. “I didn’t know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her.”

Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight on Dec. 23. Her mother actress Debbie Reynolds died a day later on Dec. 28.

On Oct. 21, 2019, on what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday, Lourd posted a video singing one of her mother’s favorite Tom Petty songs “American Girl.” On the anniversary of her mother’s death that same year, she shared another video on Instagram singing John Prince’s “Angel from Montgomery” as another tribute to her mother.

In 2022, Fisher will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.