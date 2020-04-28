A self-described troubadour of the stormy hearts,” Blaze Velluto, of The Blaze Velluto Collection, premieres a new single, “Love You Black,” with accompanying music video. This Quebec-based group shares a wondrous assemblage of vintage vignettes ahead of LP We Are Sunshine. The sophomore record is expected later this year via Montreal’s Dare To Care Records.

“Love You Black is an ode to the beauty of differences, a reminder that beauty lies under all that bling,” shared Velluto of his latest single. “Differences are a part of what defines us, embrace them, make them shine. And now while the world is asleep, let us reflect on what withers us as individuals so we can finally bloom together. You don’t know now, might you be surprised by the dawning of something greater.”

The video follows a thematic suit with a quickly turning reel of black and white film. Comparative footage of decidedly different, yet alluring eyeballs introduces the lyrics. Warm, familiar vocals carry this message of beauty in contrast through the symphonic single. Layers of instrumentation of varying influence create a full-bodied presentation.

The production style is a dynamic demonstration of what to expect from the forthcoming album. Writing songs since the age of 13, the Canadian musician has played with multiple bands, including Call me Poupée and Ponctuation. His solo career took off, with the help of previous cohorts, in 2017 through self-released single, “Weatherman.” Since then, he has built his brand with sonic collaboration. The multi-talented songwriter is joined by nine to fifteen other musicians, depending on the song, for a robust sound. The likes of guitars, synths, flugelhorn, organ, blend exquisitely for a clever mix of experimental prog rock, psychedelic folk, and retro pop.

“Love You Black” follows an introductory single, “Fish Mountain Part II.” In true Blaze Velluto fashion, the song features an expansive line-up for delivery. The previous release included a strange and delightful video, a steep and vibrant contrast to “Love You Black,” but sharing intricacies of human interaction. He teamed up once again with video director and frequent collaborator, Michael Japan, with whom previous music videos have premiered at the Quebec City Film Festival.



Here’s the new video from The Blaze Velluto Collection. Look out for We Are Sunshine later this year.



