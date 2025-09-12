The Blues-Influenced Band Keith Richards Called “The Heartbeat of the Whole Country”

Although hailing from the U.K., the Rolling Stones’ music was deeply rooted in the American blues. The members bonded initially over their shared influences, which all came from thousands of miles away. Despite heavily borrowing from a musical tradition they weren’t native to, the Stones brought an authenticity to their sound that made it their own. It was authentic enough to make them respected voices on American blues. Keith Richards once named the blues-influenced band he thought was “the heartbeat of the whole country.” Find out who that was below.

The Band Keith Richards Thought Was the “Heartbeat” of Rock n’ Roll

The Rolling Stones helped jumpstart the careers of many bands. Just like they were given a leg up by their peers in the early days of their career, they picked their openers wisely when they could. One familiar face in the Stones concert lineup was ZZ Top.

Although they aren’t cut from precisely the same cloth, ZZ Top drew inspiration from the same sources as the Stones. Though they interpreted them differently, ZZ Top can be considered a part of the Stones’ musical genealogy.

Richards once gave props to their peers at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He credited them with being a central force in American roots music.

Richards’ Induction Speech

Richards was tapped to induct ZZ Top into the Rock Hall in 2004. He was generous with his compliments, especially for a musician so used to keeping his adoration hidden.

“When I first saw them, I thought ‘I hope these guys are not on the run because that disguise is not gonna work, man,’” Richards joked in his speech.

“We are talking about consistency and longevity, believe me, I know all about it,” Richards added. “We have to talk about the Blues here, because we can’t leave it out…[They are] the heartbeat of the whole country–of rock and roll. This is roots, these cats know they’re blues and they know how to dress it up.”

Though ZZ Top and the Stones are on somewhat even playing fields, it likely meant a lot to the younger band to have their fellow blues aficionado tip his hat. Revisit Richards’ speech at the Rock & Hall of Fame below.

(Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)