Megan Moroney Joins Rising Pop Star in Nashville for Surprise “6 Months Later” Duet

Megan Moroney and Tate McRae have spent the past couple of years tearing up the charts in their respective genres. Claiming her spot as Nashville’s “emo cowgirl,” Moroney, 27, is still basking in the glow of her Best County Award win at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. Meanwhile, McRae, 22, has scored two international hits with the infectious pop singles “Greedy” and “Sports Car.” She also joined country superstar Morgan Wallen on his #1 single “What I Want.”

Currently, each woman is headlining her own arena tour. Recently, those tours collided when the two teamed up onstage for a duet of Moroney’s latest hit, “6 Months Later.”

Tate McRae is “Such a Massive” Megan Moroney Fan

Megan Moroney dropped by Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena during Tate McRae’s stop Thursday (Sept. 11) along her Miss Possessive tour.

Dressed in a sweeping black number, the Canadian pop star declared, “I’m so excited to announce a special guest tonight. I’m such a massive fan. Give it up for Megan Moroney.”

The crowd’s cheers swelled as Moroney, decked out in rhinestones, joined McRae onstage. As the CMA Award-winning songstress strummed her signature glittery guitar, the pair began singing. Let me set you the scene, November, circa 2019 / Put a hole in my heart, watched it bleed / You said that we were better off as strangers.

It’s always fun when two fierce female artists unite onstage, and this particular “6 Months Later” duet has fans clamoring for more. “i need them to come out with their own song,” one TikTok user wrote. “they actually harmonized so beautifully.”

Fans Are Dying for a Collab

This isn’t the first time Megan Moroney and Tate McRae have shared a stage in Nashville. Last year, they performed the Georgia native’s breakout single, “Tennessee Orange.” And earlier this year, Moroney named the Juno Award-winning artist among her top three dream pop collaborators.

In a June 2025 interview with People, the “Am I Okay” singer revealed that she is a fan of both McRae and “vampire” sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

“I’ve gotten to briefly hang out with both of them, and I think we could come up with something really cool if the opportunity presented itself,” Moroney said.

Featured image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)