August 28, 2020 (Los Angeles, CA) – The Flaming Lips reveal another new song and video entitled “Mother Please Don’t Be Sad” from their forthcoming album AMERICAN HEAD. The album will be available on CD, digital platforms and a double-black vinyl on September 11th. Limited edition double-color vinyl (one blue LP, one pink LP) will be released on October 2nd. Additionally, there will be a limited edition, colored vinyl with exclusive art signed by Wayne Coyne in a printed plastic sleeve available exclusively on The Flaming Lips’ website.

The socially-distanced video for "Mother Please Don't Be Sad" was filmed safely during quarantine in Oklahoma and directed by Wayne Coyne and George Salisbury. Lyrically, the song recounts a story of the time Wayne was held up at gunpoint while at work and the thoughts of what could have happened.

The Lips have created a series of mini documentaries highlighting songs from AMERICAN HEAD. Watch as they explain “My Religion Is You,” “You n Me Sellin’ Weed,” and “Dinosaurs On the Mountain.”

AMERICAN HEAD TRACKLIST:

