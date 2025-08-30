The History of College GameDay’s “Comin’ to Your City” Theme Song (2007-2025)

For over a decade, Big & Rich kicked off College GameDay with “Comin’ To Your City.” While the song was released as a proper single on one of their albums, the rewritten, football-centric version has become even more popular than the original.

Videos by American Songwriter

Like music fans, sports fans are passionate. Whether they are rooting for their alma mater or are just fans of the non-professional league, college football is one of the most fervent fandoms. They needed a song as raucous and spirited as they are. Big & Rich delivered just that.

In 2023, the Big & Rich College GameDay theme was replaced by a new one featuring Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, and The Cadillac Three. Learn more about the history of this song and the decision to switch out the theme after all this time below.

Big & Rich Version

The Big & Rich College GameDay theme opened up the broadcast for 16 years. Playing on the song’s original intent to frame Big & Rich as global superstars, the duo reworked this track to mention various states and their college teams.

Roll Tide Rolled through Alabama, hit ‘em hard at the Farm in Stanford, / Put our hands up for the War Eagle on the Plains, some of the lyrics read. Each corner of the U.S. could feel represented, making it the perfect intro for the College GameDay broadcast.

This theme lasted for nearly half of the time College GameDay has been on the air. In 2023, new artists took their place.

“We appreciate all the time Big & Rich were the faces of College GameDay over the years,” John Rich wrote on Twitter at the time. “It was a great experience and we had a blast. ESPN decided to move on from us and that is their prerogative of course. I’m not sure what led to that decision, but we are grateful for all the memories and love from our fans!”

Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, and The Cadillac Three

While fans undoubtedly miss the Big & Rich intro, the newest version of the theme is more than a consolation. Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, and The Cadillac Three joined forces for an updated version of “Comin’ To Your City.” Whatever brand or generation of country fan you are, there is something to love about this collaboration.

Wilson wows with her trademarked stage presence, Rucker remains an icon, and The Cadillac Three brings the heat with their instrumentation. It’s the perfect pool of talent and a worthy addition to College GameDay. Revisit the theme below.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)