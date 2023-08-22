The Killers Tease New Single “Your Side of Town”

The Killers are ready to share their first new music of the year. This Friday (August 25), the multi-platinum rock band will release “Your Side of Town,” breaking a year-long absence of releases.

“Hello everyone, with much excitement we present you with ‘Your Side of Town,'” a message shared to the band’s social media pages reads. “It’s got the ghosts of a lot of synth music that inspired us over the years. And yet somehow feels completely our own. Now it’s yours! Turn it up.”

The announcement comes a day after the group shared a mysterious video clip that hinted at a new project. It’s currently unclear if “Your Side of Town” will be included on the band’s eighth studio album, following their 2021 LP Pressure Machine.

Last year, the group delivered their one-off single “Boy,” which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. The Killers have stayed busy in recent months, performing shows in the U.S. and overseas.

On August 16, the band released a public apology after frontman Brandon Flowers invited a Russian fan onstage during their performance at Black Sea Arena in Shekvetili, Guria, Georgia. After inviting the fan to join them on drums for a rendition of their song “For Reasons Unknown,” Flowers encouraged attendees to embrace being “together.”

“You can’t recognize if someone’s your brother?” he asked, drawing an angry reaction from the crowd. “He’s not your brother? We all separate on the borders of our countries? Am I not your brother, being from America?”

The Killers are currently on the road for a stint of overseas dates before returning to the U.S. for multiple festival appearances through the end of October. You can find a complete list of upcoming live performances via The Killers’ official website.

(Photo by Robert Ashcroft, Courtesy of Island Records)