Are the Rolling Stones Teasing Their Next Studio Album?

A recent advertisement for Hackney Diamonds appeared to run in the Hackney Gazette. The “company” markets itself as “specialists in glass repair,” but upon closer inspection, Hackney Diamonds sounds just like something the Rolling Stones might release.

Featuring their iconic tongue logo, the language used in the ads references three of the Rolling Stones’ classic songs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Shattered,” and appears to be a teaser for the band’s forthcoming 24th album. The font used in the advertisement is also similar to that used on the band’s 1978 album Some Girls.

Additionally, the Hackney Diamonds website features a registration that cites Universal Music Group, which handles the band’s back catalog, within the conditions.

If the advertisement really is a new LP, the release would be the band’s first album of new material since A Bigger Bang in 2005.

The band recently revealed that they were working on a new album with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, recording basic tracks in New York City. Hackney Diamonds would be the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th-anniversary tour.

For the album, the Rolling Stones have also reportedly tapped former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. McCartney allegedly recorded bass, along with additional contributions by Starr on the album, which may be produced by Andrew Watt.

In January 2023, Richards also shared a 15-second video update on the new album. “Hi guys, here we are again,” said Richards. “There is some new music on the way and hopefully, we’ll get to see you. Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

