The Killers Release New Single “boy”

Legendary rockers The Killers have released their latest single today, August 5. That song, “boy,” can be heard here below.

The group first debuted the song at the Mad Cool Festival last month. But now, the official studio version is out for fans to enjoy.

Written by frontman Brandon Flowers, the song is a return to the group’s signature anthemic sound, following their acclaimed masterful album, the acoustic-driven Pressure Machine.

Sings Flowers:

Don’t overthink it, boy/ White arrows will break

The black night / Don’t overthink it, boy

Says the frontman of the new track, “This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy’, I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

Produced by The Killers, along with Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, the track’s release comes ahead of the band’s North American stadium and arena tour—the biggest of their career to date—which kicks off in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on August 19. Full dates are listed below.

THE KILLERS ON TOUR

August 19, 2022 – Vancouver, CA – Rogers Arena

August 20, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August 21, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

August 24, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 26, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

August 28, 2022 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River

August 30, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

August 31, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

September 10, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

September 13, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

September 14, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

September 16, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 17, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 18, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

September 20, 2022 – Saint Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center

September 21, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 23, 2022 – Toronto, CA – Scotiabank Arena

September 24, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

September 26, 2022 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Event Center

September 27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 1, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 3, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 4, 2022 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

October 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Peterson Events Center

October 7, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center

October 8, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 10, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

November 21, 2022 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

November 25, 2022 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena

November 29, 2022 – Boondall, Aus – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

November 30, 2022 – Boondall, Aus – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

December 3, 2022 – Barossa Valley, Aus – Peter Lehmann

December 6, 2022 – Perth, Aus – Rac Arena

December 10, 2022 – Geelong, Aus – Mt Duneed Estate

December 13, 2022 – Melbourne, Aus – Rod Laver Arena

December 14, 2022 – Melbourne, Aus – Rod Laver Arena

December 17, 2022 – Hunter Valley, Aus – Hope Estate

December 19, 2022 – Sydney, Aus – Qudos Bank Arena

Photo by Anton Corbijn / Courtesy of The Oriel