The Killers Release New Single “boy”

Legendary rockers The Killers have released their latest single today, August 5. That song, “boy,” can be heard here below.
The group first debuted the song at the Mad Cool Festival last month. But now, the official studio version is out for fans to enjoy.
Written by frontman Brandon Flowers, the song is a return to the group’s signature anthemic sound, following their acclaimed masterful album, the acoustic-driven Pressure Machine.
Sings Flowers:
Don’t overthink it, boy/ White arrows will break
The black night / Don’t overthink it, boy
Says the frontman of the new track, “This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic. I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy’, I want to reach out and tell myself—and my sons—to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”
Produced by The Killers, along with Stuart Price and Shawn Everett, the track’s release comes ahead of the band’s North American stadium and arena tour—the biggest of their career to date—which kicks off in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on August 19. Full dates are listed below.
THE KILLERS ON TOUR
August 19, 2022 – Vancouver, CA – Rogers Arena
August 20, 2022 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
August 21, 2022 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
August 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
August 24, 2022 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
August 26, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
August 28, 2022 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River
August 30, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
August 31, 2022 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
September 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
September 10, 2022 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
September 13, 2022 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
September 14, 2022 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
September 16, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
September 17, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 18, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
September 20, 2022 – Saint Paul, MN – XCEL Energy Center
September 21, 2022 – Chicago, IL – United Center
September 23, 2022 – Toronto, CA – Scotiabank Arena
September 24, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
September 26, 2022 – Verona, NY – Turning Stone Event Center
September 27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 30, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 1, 2022 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
October 3, 2022 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 4, 2022 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
October 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Peterson Events Center
October 7, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center
October 8, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 10, 2022 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
November 21, 2022 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
November 25, 2022 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena
November 29, 2022 – Boondall, Aus – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
November 30, 2022 – Boondall, Aus – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
December 3, 2022 – Barossa Valley, Aus – Peter Lehmann
December 6, 2022 – Perth, Aus – Rac Arena
December 10, 2022 – Geelong, Aus – Mt Duneed Estate
December 13, 2022 – Melbourne, Aus – Rod Laver Arena
December 14, 2022 – Melbourne, Aus – Rod Laver Arena
December 17, 2022 – Hunter Valley, Aus – Hope Estate
December 19, 2022 – Sydney, Aus – Qudos Bank Arena
Photo by Anton Corbijn / Courtesy of The Oriel