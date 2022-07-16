Watch: The Killers and Phoebe Bridgers Perform “Runaway Horses” Live for the First Time

Phoebe Bridgers joined The Killers during their set at the Colours of Ostrava Festival in the Czech Republic to perform last year’s collaborative track “Runaway Horses.” The duet appeared on the rock outfit’s blockbuster album, Pressure Machine.

The song is just one piece of frontman Brandon Flowers’ hometown epic, which narrates the lives of everyday people in Nephi, Utah. “Runaway Horses” brings Bridgers in for the somber ballad about a girl who couldn’t achieve her dreams.

The performance marked the first time Bridgers and Flowers have sung the track live. The two musicians stood side by side at the front of the stage as they lilted through the chorus together with beaming smiles on both of their faces.

The moment seemed to be pretty exciting for Bridgers herself as she took to Twitter to ask, “Ok who got a video of me singing with the killers.”

One fan quickly answered the singer’s request, sharing a video she took from the performance, watch it below.

Bridgers has been collaborating a lot as of late. She teamed up with Clairo earlier this month in Milan and will have a feature credit on Marcus Mumford’s impending solo album. She also recently covered The Carpenter’s 1972 single “Goodbye to Love” for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack.

The Killers will wrap up the European leg of their tour Saturday night (July 16) in Amsterdam before returning back home to the U.S. for another lengthy run. The North American leg will roll on until October 10 in Washington, D.C.

(Photo: Tina Eves)