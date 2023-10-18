The Lonesome Meaning Behind Mötley Crüe’s 1985 Power Ballad “Home Sweet Home”

Following one of the most turbulent years within the band, Mötley Crüe recorded and released one of their highest-charting albums, Theatre of Pain.

In 1984, bassist Nikki Sixx‘s addiction to heroin had spiraled out of control, the band was close to firing founding guitarist Mick Mars, and on December 8 of that year singer Vince Neil was arrested for drunk driving following the fatal crash crash that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicolas “Razzle” Dingley.

Out of all the turmoil within the band came Theatre of Pain and the band’s first big power ballad “Home Sweet Home.”

The Meaning

Theatre of Pain boasted a more melodic, dare-say-pop sound for the band, from the band’s Brownsville Station cover of “Smokin’ in the Boys Room,” which shot to the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16 and No. 7 on the Mainstream Rock chart, while still delivering some Shout at the Devil-worthy metal with “Louder Than Hell.”

Though, the standout track on the band’s third album was their more syrupy ballad “Home Sweet Home.”

Written by Sixx, Neil, and drummer Tommy Lee, and released on the band’s third album, Theatre of Pain, in 1985, “Home Sweet Home” centered around life on the road and wanting to be back home after the band’s first big tour following 1983 album Shout At The Devil.

“It was a response to us from being gone so long during ‘Shout At The Devil,'” said Sixx in the band’s 2016 concert documentary Mötley Crüe: The End – Live In Los Angeles. “It was our first time. A tour bus picked us up at our little tiny apartments, and we took off to go play some shows, and 18 months later we got dropped back in our little apartments.”

Sixx added, “We didn’t know what to do, so we started writing songs for ‘Theater of Pain,’ and ‘Home Sweet Home’ started to come out. The lyrics came out of that feeling of being gone so long and wanting to come back, which is ironic, because all you ever want is to get in a band and go on the road, but then you’re on the road and you want to come home.”

You know I’m a dreamer

But my heart’s of gold

I had to run away high

So I wouldn’t come home low

Just when things went right

It doesn’t mean they were always wrong

Just take this song

And you’ll never feel left all alone

Take me to your heart

Feel me in your bones

Just one more night

And I’m coming off this long and winding road

I’m on my way

I’m on my way

Home sweet home

Carrie Underwood

The album charted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, and though “Home Sweet Home” didn’t chart the highest upon its release (No. 89), it remains one of Crüe’s signature songs.

“Home Sweet Home” has been covered by a number of artists, including Linkin Park and country singer Justin Moore, who took to the country charts for the first time.

In 2009, Carrie Underwood also covered “Home Sweet Home” and brought it to No. 21 on the chart. A longtime fan of metal, Underwood, who has also performed with Guns N’ Roses several times, released “Home Sweet Home” on the deluxe release of her third album Play On.

