Mötley Crüe Open ‘Doors’ to the Band’s Virtual Museum, The Crüeseum

Mötley Crüe has officially opened its virtual museum, the Crüeseum to commemorate the band’s 43rd anniversary. In partnership with the digital archival and curation company, Definitive Authentic, fans can now access the band’s more than four-decade history and peruse items pulled from each band member’s archives, including never-before-seen images and memorabilia.



The band’s archives are broken into three different collections: “Shout at the Devil,” a celebration of the Crüe’s legendary breakthrough album; ”On with the Show,” a dedication to Mötley’s life on the road; and “Home Sweet Home, a dirty love letter to the city that made them, Los Angeles.



Among the items in the Crüeseum are early images of the band, backstage Polaroids, stagewear, advertisements, fliers, posters from shows, stage props, tour itineraries, ticket stubs, VIP laminates, hand-written notes, and more.

Mötley Crüe, 1983 (l to r): Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil (top), Tommy Lee (bottom) Photo: Barry Levine

“Forty-three years ago we formed Mötley Crüe,” wrote bassist Nikki Sixx on X. “What an adventure. Happy anniversary to the guys and to everybody that has been part of this amazing musical journey.”

In November of 2023, the band first revealed the museum and the relaunch of their fan club, the S.I.N. Club, which will give fans exclusive first access to tickets and other perks. “Sign up and be among the first to view all the exclusive memorabilia from our personal collections that we collected/maimed/destroyed over the last 40-plus years all in the name of rock and roll,” wrote the band.

To celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Mötley Crüe’s second album Shout at the Devil, the band also released Year of the Devil, a limited-edition deluxe box set featuring the newly remastered album on LP, CD, and cassette, along with a pentagram séance board, devil board with metal planchette, metal 7” adapter, album art lithographs, tarot cards, devil candle holder and reproductions of the original 7” singles of “Too Young To Fall In Love” and “Looks That Kill.”



In 2023, the band just completed their worldwide stadium tour which started in 2021 and wrapped up in Australia in November 2023 with co-headliners Def Leppard.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia