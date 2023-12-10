3 Movies Every Tom Petty Fan Should See

Tom Petty is synonymous with American music. His look and his songs somehow sound like amber waves of grain. His smooth sensibility and his many hit songs have made him indelible.

Videos by American Songwriter

But Petty isn’t just worth your attention in his songs. He’s also worthy of recognition on the silver and small screens. To wit, here below, we wanted to dive into three movies that every fan of the songwriter and performer should see.

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of Taylor Swift’s Ode to New Love “Labyrinth”]

So, without further ado, let’s do just that. Fire up the popcorn, melt the butter and grab your favorite chocolate treat. It’s movie time!

Runnin’ Down a Dream (2007)

The story of the Florida-born Petty and his beloved band the Heartbreakers, this lengthy 2007 documentary includes interviews with George Harrison, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, Jeff Lynne, Rick Rubin, Johnny Depp, Jackson Browne, and more. Another great doc to check out in tandem is The True History of The Traveling Wilburys, which is all about the supergroup Petty was in with Harrison, Lynne, Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison.

Echo in the Canyon (2018)

The story of the California folk scene, this 2018 documentary sheds light on the people, players, and pop songs that came from a certain time and place. Indeed, Laurel Canyon in the 1970s was a hot spot for creativity and human pleasures. Check out a trailer here below for the doc, which includes a great deal of insight and storytelling from Petty, along with others like Beck, Jakob Dylan, and more.

The Postman (1997)

Switching gears, let’s dive into a classic drama film starring Hollywood mainstay Kevin Costner. This 1997 movie included a role for Petty, who played the character known as Bridge City Mayor. Check out a scene from the movie here below and enjoy Petty like you’ve never seen him before.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage