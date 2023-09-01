The Meaning Behind “After Midnight” By Eric Clapton

Over the years, the era of pop culture seems to have taken a new dimension. And if you were born in the ’70s, legend has it that you must have witnessed the golden era of some of our most beloved rock stars. Today, listening to Eric Clapton’s “After Midnight” may take you down memory lane to the days of Michelob beer commercials.

Originally recorded by J.J Cale back in 1966, Clapton covered the song as part of his self-titled debut solo album in 1970, before it cemented its place in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The album was the start of an impressive collection that made Clapton one of the greatest and most influential guitar players in rock history.

“After Midnight” reflected the idea of displaying inhibitions in the ’80s and living in the moment. And just a few months after its release, it found its way to No. 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 4 on the US Mainstream Rock.

While it may seem like a straightforward blues-rock tune on the surface, it carries a deeper meaning underneath its catchy melody and guitar riffs.

Below, we’ll explore the rhythmic enchantment of this legendary track, as we reveal the hidden meaning behind its lyrics.

The Meaning of the Song

From the title “After Midnight,” it’s clear that the music focuses on the allure of the nighttime. While Clapton’s song perfectly expresses the urge for thrills, the lyrics convey a desire for the night to come.

Beyond the title, the lyrics narrate the tale of an individual yearning for a dose of thrill and escapade. While anticipating the arrival of nightfall, and longing for the opportunity to shed inhibitions, he feels the need to cast aside the day’s burdens.

These lyrics, while uncomplicated, resonate with a profound desire for freedom and release from life’s constant pressure. It’s a song that honors the delight of living life to the fullest before the sun sets.

After midnight, we’re gonna let it all hang out,

After midnight, we’re gonna chug-a-lug and shout.

The catchy chorus stands as a declaration of the night’s unbridled spirit and the euphoria it brings. In essence, he’s expressing a lifestyle where he would take things step by step while enjoying life’s simple pleasures possibly fueled by whiskey.

Gonna shake your tambourine

After midnight it’s gonna be peaches and cream, hmm

We’re gonna cause talk and suspicion

Give an exhibition

These lines basically point out the idea of going to a late-night event where the subject enjoys tasty food from a local truck during their musical escapades.

While hinting at the green-eyed envy of onlookers observing their carefree lifestyle, the subject believes that many rumors are bound to swirl behind their backs. Nevertheless, he points out the unpredictable nature of their life, where every day brings new adventures and experiences.

The Writer of the Song

Following its release by Clapton, it was later revealed that the song had been penned by J.J Cale. Born on December 5, 1938, John Weldon Cale, popularly known as J.J Cale, grew up in Oklahoma City where he embarked on an extensive career in Tulsa—a key figure in shaping the “Tulsa Sound.”

It wasn’t until the swinging ’60s that the name “J.J.” came into the scene, thanks to Elmer Valentine, a co-founder of Sunset Strip’s legendary venues, including Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy, and The Rainbow.

However, J.J. Cale didn’t initially set his sights on rock stardom. In fact, he shied away from public performances and media attention for most of his life since his initial interest was in electronics.

While still in Tulsa Central High School, he delved into sound engineering, after constructing a recording studio at his parents’ house. Yet, he still made the bold decision to join the US Air Force, where he further honed his electronics skills.

His journey led him to Los Angeles, where he secured his first gig as a studio engineer, with the opportunity to record renowned artists like Freddie King and Bobby “Blue” Bland. Unfortunately, due to budget issues, most of his early recordings, including the 1966 demo of “After Midnight,” featured electronic drum machines instead of session musicians.

Eventually, Clapton met with Cale while collaborating with a few friends. During the recording sessions, Clapton’s friends played a vital role as session musicians before he recorded it on his self-titled debut solo album in 1970. Surprisingly, the song turned out to be a smash hit, reaching the fourth position on the Billboard charts.

However, Cale didn’t know Clapton had recorded it until he heard it on the radio, and the rest, they say, is history. From that day, many royalty checks started rolling in, but that was just the beginning. Ever since the release, renowned artists have covered his music, including Nazareth, Johnny Cash, John Mayer, Kansas, Dr. Hook, Poco, Beck, Santana, and Jerry Garcia, just to mention a few.

Fun Facts About the Song

Surprisingly, Clapton’s version reached No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December of 1970. While Clapton had already enjoyed a successful career with the Yardbirds, Cream, and John Mayall, “After Midnight” marked the beginning of his solo journey, propelling him to stardom. Although not his biggest hit, it remains a pivotal tune in shaping his iconic career.

Impact of the Song

Clapton’s version of the song made its mark on the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at No. 18), UK Singles Chart (peaking at No. 99), US Mainstream Rock (peaking and No. 4), and other local and international charts. “After Midnight” is widely regarded as one of Clapton’s signature songs. In 1987, he re-recorded the celebrated song for a Michelob beer commercial.

Despite his songs gaining recognition over the years, Cale never found himself inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Blues Hall of Fame, or the Country Music Hall of Fame during his lifetime. It wasn’t until 2014, after his passing, that he was posthumously honored with induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame with “After Midnight” at the forefront.

Cale’s subsequent release eventually paid off over the years. He received a Grammy Award in 2008 for Best Contemporary Blues Album for his collaborative work with Clapton on “The Road to Escondido.” Overall, his music style has created a more striking influence on musicians like Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits and others. To date, their rhythms bear the imprint of Cale’s musical legacy.

Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images