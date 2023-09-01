15 Endearing Quotes the Coaches Had to Say About ‘The Voice’

The Voice music competition television show features a dynamic panel of coaches who bring their diverse musical talents to the show. The coaches, all accomplished artists in their own right, take on the role of mentors for aspiring singers as they look to jump-start their careers in music.

Each season, these celebrated musicians, who come from a wide range of genres, come together to share their knowledge with the contestants. And now those coaches are sharing their love and respect for the reality show. Below, the coaches have a few nice things to say about of The Voie and what it means to many. Here are 15 quotes from the coaches about The Voice.

1. “That’s the hardest thing about The Voice, is I have to make end-game decisions over two singers that are standing in front of me knowing I have their future in my hands.” – Niall Horan

2. “The camaraderie that ‘The Voice’ has is really genuine.” – Pharrell Williams

3. “I love ‘The Voice’ for allowing me to inspire people.” – Christina Aguilera

4. “I think ‘The Voice’ is a very positive thing to be part of.” – Gwen Stefani

5. “On ‘The Voice,’ I get to be me.” – Blake Shelton

6. “I think ‘The Voice’ has changed a lot of people’s lives.” – Kelly Clarkson

7. “The best part of ‘The Voice’ is the family we’ve created.” – Adam Levine

8. “The beauty of ‘The Voice’ is that it’s not about the way you look.” – Jennifer Hudson

9. “You see the person behind the voice on ‘The Voice.'” – Usher

10. “The uniqueness of ‘The Voice’ is the blind auditions.” – Shakira

11.”The reason I joined ‘The Voice’ is because it was not the typical music competition show.” – Miley Cyrus

12. “The thing I love about ‘The Voice’ is that it celebrates diversity in music.” – Alicia Keys

13. “On ‘The Voice,’ we’re trying to find artists that are unique and special.” – John Legend

14. “Being on ‘The Voice’ has been an incredible experience.” – Nick Jonas

15. “I think ‘The Voice’ is a show that really focuses on the talent.” – CeeLo Green

Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC