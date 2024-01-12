The Meaning Behind The Police’s Most Misunderstood Song, “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”

“This is bullshit, child’s play. No one listened to the lyrics. F–- you!”

Those were the words of Sting, as said in a 1988 Rolling Stone interview. He was discussing the reactions of critics and fans to The Police’s 1980 hit “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.” It’s possibly the band’s most misunderstood song, and incorrect interpretations have been a source of frustration for its songwriter.

The lyrics for “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” are actually about—get this—song lyrics. Specifically, Sting used the song to address how lyrics can be manipulative. However, when written with the right intent, they can also be a source of joy and inspiration. So how is it that this song with the silly chorus actually carries a thought-provoking message? Let’s break down its lyrics, with a little guidance from some of Sting’s past commentary.

“Meaningless and All That’s True”

In multiple interviews, Sting has explained that the point of “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” is to show how simpler lyrics are usually the best and the most trustworthy. He came to this conclusion by thinking about why there’s so much appeal around songs with nonsense lines like “doo wah diddy diddy,” “da doo ron ron,” and “be bop a lula.”

Sting concluded that the lack of meaning works to the songs’ advantage. The lines are fun to sing, and the songwriter has no agenda for the listener. In a 1981 interview for NME, he said, “I was trying to say something which was really quite difficult—that people like politicians, like myself even, use words to manipulate people. And that you should be very careful.”

Sting addresses this theme right from the start of “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.” But even though he is touting the virtues of simple language, the lyrics of the first verse are somewhat complicated.

Don’t think me unkind

Words are hard to find

They’re only checks I’ve left unsigned

From banks of chaos in my mind

The last two lines of the verse are an interesting metaphor for a loss for words. But they’re not exactly “be bop a lula.” Maybe Sting meant to write them that way, as they form a sharp contrast with the chorus. And the chorus does evoke the nonsense refrains from doo-wop and rock songs of an earlier era.

De do do do, de da da da

Is all I want to say to you

De do do do, de da da da

Their innocence will pull me through

De do do do, de da da da

Is all I want to say to you

De do do do, de da da da

They’re meaningless and all that’s true

Pop Music: The Favor of Non-Manipulation

If you’re not listening carefully–and Sting would argue that too many people have done that–it’s easy to assume that the chorus is insignificant fluff. Yet, sandwiched between the “do do do”s and “da da da”s are the kernels of the song’s meaning. “De do do do, de da da da” is all Sting wants to say to us, because he wants us to feel joy from listening to the song. To add anything else would be a form of manipulation. That’s why he sings that the “innocence” of these nonsense words will “pull him through.” The chorus’ final line is an acknowledgement that the refrain can be both meaningless and the embodiment of a wordless truth at the same time—at least when contained within a song that is meant to create happiness.

In the second verse, Sting is a little more straightforward in making his point about the dangers of misusing language. He does resort to metaphor once again in the final line, but in completing the rhyme, it’s still in the service of fun.

Poets, priests, and politicians

Have words to thank for their positions

Words that scream for your submission

And no one’s jamming their transmission

The refrain of “De do do do, de da da da” has a child-like innocence, and we can chalk that up to a child’s having actually written it. Sting has said that he stole the line from his oldest son, Joe, who was three years old when the song was written.

The Impact of “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”

The lead single from Zenyatta Mondatta was the Police’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, just sneaking in at No. 10. Its 21-week stay on the Hot 100 was the longest for any Police single, other than their mega-smash “Every Breath You Take.”

Sting recorded a reworked version of the song. He intended it to be developed by the Police for their 1986 Every Breath You Take: The Singles compilation. Unlike the remake of “Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” a new version of “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” never made it onto that album. However, Sting’s demo was included on 2000 and 2003 versions of it. That compilation was renamed Every Breath You Take: The Classics.

“De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” has been covered numerous times. Third World recorded their version for the compilation Reggatta Mondatta: A Reggae Tribute to the Police. And Juliana Hatfield put her take on her 2019 covers album, Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police.

Though not all listeners have noticed, “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” contains multitudes. It’s catchy, musically sophisticated, and has (mostly) simple lyrics. It also sends a heavy message about the need to be cautious with how we use and understand words. It’s a lot to take in. At its core, though, listeners are meant to enjoy the song with child-like enthusiasm. Just don’t say it’s “child’s play.”

