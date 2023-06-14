The Origins of Van Halen

Legendary bands can come from anywhere. All it takes is the right amount of talent, hard work, and vision to become a world-class rocker. Van Halen is a prime example of that formula for success.

Eddie and Alex Van Halen were hailed as musical virtuosos from a young age. When they ventured into the rock scene as young adults, they had virtually no parallel. That unique flare no doubt helped them stand out but, it also made it harder for them to break through into the mainstream.

Nevertheless, they kept pushing, eventually amassed a fan base, and became the legendary rockers we know today.

Uncover the origin story of Van Halen, below.

The Early Days

The origin of Van Halen starts at home. Eddie and Alex Van Halen moved from the Netherlands to California in the 1960s. Growing up, the pair took classical piano lessons but caught the rock bug as they went into their teenage years.

After swapping the ivories for the electric guitar and drums, Eddie and Alex started a fledgling rock band called Mammoth.

The brothers quickly realized they needed a flashy frontman to entice people to come and see their shows and tapped David Lee Roth to take over that position. Michael Anthony was added as a bassist, completing the group’s original line-up.

After securing the foursome, the band’s name was changed to Van Halen.

“When we found Dave we auditioned at every club there was: Gazarri’s, the Starwood, Walter Mitty’s, Boomers, the Rock Corporation, Barnacle Bill’s… The band was now called Van Halen,” Alex once explained. “It was Roth’s idea. And I almost said no, because I didn’t want to be conceited.”

“Then we were doing a show at Pasadena High School – our first real full-fledged, big-stage production,” Alex continued. “Into the picture steps Michael Anthony…That’s how we first met Mike. He was a really energetic performer and had a great voice. We rehearsed and right off the bat we hit it off.”

Breaking out of Pasadena

Van Halen quickly outgrew their immediate surroundings and started booking shows in towns outside of Pasadena. It wasn’t until they made their way to Hollywood that the band really started to take off.

As Eddie remembered it, the club Gazarri’s was their first big breakthrough as a group – though it took a while for the patrons to settle into Van Halen’s sound.

“[Gazarri’s] was a breakthrough, yes,” he once said. “You know, I got kicked out of clubs for playing too psychedelic. We had to audition there at least three or four times. A guy would come running up in the middle of a song because I was too loud. But I didn’t play that loud deliberately, the amp only sounded like an amp if it was all the way up. So I did everything – from keeping the plastic cover on it, to facing it against the walls, to putting styrofoam padding in front of the speakers.”

While playing at Gazarri’s they caught the eye of fans as well as music industry heavyweights – notably Gene Simmons from KISS.

“I was invited in 1977 to go see a band called The Boyzz play at the Starwood,” Simmons once recalled. “They were the headlining act but, I never got to see them, because the first act up was a group called Van Halen.

“Within two numbers I thought, ‘My fucking god, listen to these guys,'” he continued. “I was waiting for them in their dressing room and when they got back there, I pulled Eddie and David aside and said, ‘Look, I’d like to help because I think you guys can make it. I’m not stroking you, I’m not interested in doing anything for myself, but I love your band and I’d like to help you.'”

Simmons wanted to sign the group but, received pushback from the label heads. After Simmons failed to secure them a deal, Ted Templeman stepped in a signed them.

Van Halen released their debut album in 1978 under Templeman’s guidance.

“We didn’t have a whole lot to say about much of anything [on the first album],” Eddie explained in the same Louder Sound interview. “The songs basically got recorded the way we played ’em live; very few overdubs. I guess it was Ted’s idea to make it come off as pure and simple and honest as it was live.”

Breakthrough Success

Despite Eddie feeling like they didn’t have much to say on the record, it connected with fans across the country, catapulting them into fame.

Van Halen is generally considered one of the greatest debuts in rock history featuring hit singles “Runnin’ with the Devil” and “You Really Got Me.” The album debuted at No. 19 on Billboard‘s 200 chart – which is a feat for a relatively unknown group.

In the decades since its release, the album has been certified diamond by the RIAA, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time in the U.S.

The album primed them for the legendary status they would amass throughout the ’70s and ’80s.

