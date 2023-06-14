The 1975 Announces North American Tour

The 1975 is heading to North America. The award-winning group will embark on a multi-city run this upcoming fall.

The 1975 announced the news on Tuesday afternoon (June 13), while on their world tour.

“Still … at their very best North America Tour, 2023,” the hitmakers wrote on social media alongside a tour graphic featuring the string of dates.

The “About You” musicians will hit 32 arenas on the run. The tour will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 16 and is scheduled to conclude before the holiday season. They will stop in massive markets such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Seattle.

General admission tickets will be accessible to purchase starting June 23 at 10 a.m. Before fans flock to their nearest venue in the fall, they can catch the rockers at festivals this summer. They will make an appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival on August 4, Outside Lands in San Francisco (August 13), Atlanta’s Music Midtown (September 16), and Life is Beautiful on September 22 in Las Vegas.

The tour announcement accompanied a new episode of their “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment.” Check out the video below:

The 1975 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct. 17 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Oct. 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 3 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

Nov. 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Nov. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 20 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Nov. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Nov. 27 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Nov. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Dec. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images