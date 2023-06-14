The 1975 Announces North American Tour

The 1975 is heading to North America. The award-winning group will embark on a multi-city run this upcoming fall.
Videos by American Songwriter
The 1975 announced the news on Tuesday afternoon (June 13), while on their world tour.
“Still … at their very best North America Tour, 2023,” the hitmakers wrote on social media alongside a tour graphic featuring the string of dates.
The “About You” musicians will hit 32 arenas on the run. The tour will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 16 and is scheduled to conclude before the holiday season. They will stop in massive markets such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, and Seattle.
General admission tickets will be accessible to purchase starting June 23 at 10 a.m. Before fans flock to their nearest venue in the fall, they can catch the rockers at festivals this summer. They will make an appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival on August 4, Outside Lands in San Francisco (August 13), Atlanta’s Music Midtown (September 16), and Life is Beautiful on September 22 in Las Vegas.
The tour announcement accompanied a new episode of their “A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment.” Check out the video below:
The 1975 North American Tour Dates
Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sept. 30 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Oct. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Oct. 7 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Oct. 17 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Oct. 18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Oct. 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Oct. 31 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 3 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Nov. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 8 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Nov. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
Nov. 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Nov. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Nov. 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 20 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Nov. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Nov. 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Nov. 27 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Nov. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Dec. 1 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images