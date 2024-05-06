Meghan Trainor Takes the ‘American Idol’ Stage to Perform “Been Like This” & “To The Moon” 

Bringing her flare and excitement to the stage, Meghan Trainor performed her songs Been Like This and To The Moon as the guest performer on American Idol this evening.

Videos by American Songwriter

Both of the songs are going to appear on Trainor’s upcoming album Timeless, which is will be released on June 7.

is Meghan Trainer Replacing Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’?

Meghan Trainor is being considered by fans as a potential replacement for Katy Perry. She has recently lent her music expertise as a Season 22 coach.

Last month, Entertainment Tonight asked fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan about Trainor and if he could see her being a judge next season.

“I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” he said. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She’s] really witty, so certainly.”

Longtime American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest also shared his thoughts about Meghan Trainor taking appearing on the judge’s panel. “She was really good. Meghan is super talented, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and spontaneous.”

Although he didn’t weigh in on having Meghan Trainor as a judge, Lionel Richie then said the key quality of an Idol judge would be the ability to have fun. “It’s gotta be fun, but no ego,” he explained. “Because we’re gonna insult each other so much. And when you’re with Luke, he doesn’t know he’s killin’ ya.”

However, Richie is all for the very first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, to be a judge. “I’ve got my list, but Kelly, if you don’t have anything else to do, I’d like to drop that out there.”

American Idol has yet to announce the potential replacements as Katy Perry finishes her final season. She announced her departure earlier this year.

Along with American Idol, Meghan Trainor is appearing as a mentor on the latest season of The Voice.

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Snap Inc.)