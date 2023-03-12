The Oscars Tonight: Who is Performing and How to Watch

Sunday, March 12, entertainment’s biggest stars will come together for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

You may remember but last year’s event was, well, memorable. And while we hope nothing like that happens again this year, the Academy Awards are, to quote a phrase, must-see TV.

The telecast for the show is set to air on ABC from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET live from the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles with Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel set to host. In addition, several TV streaming platforms, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, will carry the ceremony live.

Music-Related Best Picture Nominees

One of the Best Picture nominees is the film Tár, a film about the fictional classical music conductor Lydia Tár, starring Cate Blanchett. Another Best Picture nominee is the film, Elvis, about the life of The King, Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler), and his crooked manager Col. Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).

Both Blanchett and Butler are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively.

Since Lady Gaga and Rihanna are going head-to-head in the Best Original Song category, it was expected that they may perform on Oscar night—but Gaga recently said that, because she is working on the forthcoming Joker sequel, she won’t be attending or performing her song “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

The Performers

Performances will include Rihanna’s performing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sofia Carson performing ‘Applause’ from the movie Tell It Like A Woman, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performing “Naatu Naatu” from the movie RRR, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu performing “This Is A Life” from the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Variety recently reported that rocker Lenny Kravitz will perform during the annual “In Memoriam” tribute to those who lost their lives over the past year.

At the 2022 ceremony, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish performed on the show, with Eilish taking home the Oscar for Best Song.

The Nominees in the Music Categories:

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun, Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR

“This Is A Life,” Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

