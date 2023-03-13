Wearing Hot Dog Fingers, David Byrne Sings “This Is a Life” from ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ at Oscars

During the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 12), David Byrne joined Stephanie Hsu and trio Son Lux to perform a rendition of “This Is a Life” from the Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

But the best part of the performance was seeing Byrne show, halfway through the song, that he was sporting “hot dog fingers,” a signature gag from the film. The long, wiggly sausage-like hands brought the internet and the house down.

Byrne was also wearing a white suit to match his silver fox white hair and performed onstage with herky-jerky dance moves that may remind fans of his Stop Making Sense concert film. The whole thing was rather avant-garde, which fans perhaps have come to expect from Byrne shows. There were also myriad googley eyes as part of the performance, which were also part of the movie.

Byrne sang the song from the movie with Hsu and Son Lux, which perfumed on a drum kit, bass and guitar. With them, a multi-verse of dancers jumped, slid and moved as they also performed a few martial arts, a fighting style featured in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Earlier in the night, the film’s Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor while Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress.

Fans can check out a picture of Byrne’s performance and his hot dog fingers below.

world stop. david bryne performing ‘this is our life’ in hot dog fingers ✨#Oscars pic.twitter.com/BWX5jOgumW — army film club (@0613frames) March 13, 2023

MULTIFACETADA! Confira a performance de "This is a Life" de Stephanie Hsu e David Byrne no #Oscar pic.twitter.com/laC7JxVSsG — Stephanie Hsu Brasil (@stephaniehsubr) March 13, 2023

Best Original Song and Best Original Score are the music-centric awards up for grabs during this year’s event. Rihanna is nominated for her first Oscar for her song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other megastars in the category are Lady Gaga for her Top Gun: Maverick tune “Hold My Hand,” Byrne with Mitski and Son Lux for “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as acclaimed songwriter Diane Warren for her song “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman.

The Academy Awards ceremony airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

