The Oscars Tonight: Who is Performing, Nominated, and How to Watch

On Sunday, March 10, the 96th Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at 4:00 pm PST on ABC and several streaming platforms. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2024 Oscars will feature performances featuring nominees for Best Original Song.



This year the Best Original Song nominations included Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, co-writers of “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. The siblings also performed at the Oscars in 2022 In 2022, and won an Academy Award for the title song for the James Bond film No Time to Die.



Also nominated from Barbie are Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, co-writers of “I’m Just Ken” are nominated for Best Originaly Song, along with Jon Batiste, who co-wrote “It Never Went Away” with Dan Wilson for American Symphony, and more.



Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, Oppenheimer, and more are also up for Best Original Score.

Here’s a full breakup of the 2024 Oscars from the musical nominees, performers, and how to watch the Academy Awards live.

Nominees in Music Categories

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

Written by Diane Warren



“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

Written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt



“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

Written by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson



“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon

Written by Scott George



“What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Written by Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Who’s Performing?

Performers at the 2024 Oscars include Eilish and Finneas performing “What Was I Made For,” Batiste with “It Never Went Away,” Becky G performing “The Fire Inside,” George and the Osage Singers performing “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” and actor Ryan Gosling and Ronson performing “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.

How to Watch the 96th Academy Awards

The Oscars will air live on local ABC stations. ABC is part of the lineup for all cable or satellite subscribers. The broadcast will also be available on ABC.com and the ABC app.

Stream It

The Oscars will also air live on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Many of the streaming platforms offer free trials. Click below to subscribe and watch.

Hulu Live TV

YouTube TV

AT&T TV

Fubo TV

Watching Outside the U.S.

The Academy Awards will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories. If you’re outside the U.S. while the Oscars are on, check local international listings HERE.

Photo: Al Seib / The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences