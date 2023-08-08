The Primal Meaning Behind the Band Name The Troggs

The Troggs have a pair of hitchhikers to thank for their band name that’s been known around the world for more than 70 years. The band widely known for their groundbreaking hit, “Wild Thing,” is credited for helping to pioneer the punk rock scene with additional hits “Love Is All Around” and “With a Girl Like You.” The name is rooted in primal energy which can also be heard in their gritty sound.

Meaning Behind the Band Name

Before they were The Troggs, the band of frontman Reg Presley, drummer Ronnie Bond, bassist Pete Staples and guitarist Chris Britton called themselves The Troglodytes, a word that refers to cave dwellers or someone who’s old-fashioned.

Interestingly enough, the name came from a comment made by two strangers. According to Greg Metzer’s book, Rock Band Name Origins, the band was driving to a music shop when they decided to pick up two hitchhikers on the side of the road, who allegedly referred to the group as “grotty troggs,” with the word “grotty” meaning “gross” and “troggs” as an abbreviation of “troglodytes.” The insult stuck, and the group adopted the name The Troglodytes which was later shortened to The Troggs to be more commercially friendly. Fans have even referred to their song as “cavemen rock” and the cover of their debut album, From Nowhere, was photographed inside a cave.

But The Troggs wasn’t the only name that was commercialized. Reg Presley isn’t the actual name of the lead singer famous for his signature growl that can be heard on “Wild Thing.” Presley was born Reginald Maurice Ball but was forced to change his name at the behest of a publicist. In fact, Ball didn’t even know what his new stage name was until he looked in the newspaper and saw an article referring to him as Reg Presley.

“I said, ‘Couldn’t you have chosen a less famous name like Crosby or Sinatra,'” he joked in a 2005 interview with Retrospectives on Casey Radio. “As soon as ‘Wild Thing’ took off, it grew on everybody and then it really had to grow on me, and it does. I use it just as much as I use my real name now.”

Presley passed away from lung cancer in February 2013 at the age of 71. The Troggs’ current lineup consists of Britton, Pete Lucas, Chris Allen, John W Doyle and Martin Shorrock.

