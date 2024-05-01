George Strait Mourns the Death of Good Friend and Road Manager—His 3rd Personal Loss in Months

Since the late 1970s, George Strait entertained country music fans with songs like “Unwound”, and “Give It All We Got Tonight.” Add that to the 30 studio albums he released and it is easy to see why he is a top name in country music. But given his decades in the industry, the country legend has watched as several of his former friends and musicians have passed away. Currently 71 years old, Strait recently mourned the death of his friend and road manager Tom Foote.

Sharing a friendship for nearly five decades, Strait posted a touching message on Facebook. Not only did the country singer post a picture of the pair together, he also wrote, “We lost another one of our good friends and a huge part of our musical journey yesterday. Tom Foote, our one-time drummer and long-time road manager for around 48 years, suddenly passed away at his home after our rehearsal. The band and I were with him most of the afternoon and he was great. Just doing what he loved to do which was making sure we were taken care of. 2024 is taking its toll on the Ace in the Hole group. We’re all heartbroken to say the least. Rest in peace brother Tom. You will be hugely missed. I’ll see you down the road amigo. -gs”

George Strait Lost Two More Friends In March

Gaining thousands of comments, fans sent their love and condolences for the loss of Foote. Comments included, “We are heart broken over this loss. George, we know that you’re gonna miss your good friend, Tom. Walking to that stage will never be the same. We’re sending strength to his family, you and the whole Ace in the Hole Family.” Another fan added, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you, your family and the entire organization. I always loved working with Tommy and I’m sure going to miss our talks about the Astros and Texans. Rest in peace my friend.”

While remembering Foote, Strait lost two more friends back in March when both Gene Elders and Erv Woolsey passed away on the same day. Yet again, Strait shared his love for them on Facebook. “Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv. All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won’t ever be the same without our brother Gene. We loved him so much. Go play with Mike again Geno. We’ll come join you guys later.”

