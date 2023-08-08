NBA Superstar Steph Curry Joins Paramore Onstage

In a surprising turn of events, NBA superstar Steph Curry joined Paramore onstage for a rendition of “Misery Business.” Footage shared on Twitter by the Chase Center showcases the basketball player performing his own solo of sorts as the band played the 2007 hit song at their San Francisco show.

During their shows, Paramore usually picks a special guest from the audience to come up on stage and perform with them. This time, to everyone’s surprise, the guest was Curry, who is a player on San Francisco’s Golden State Warriors.

“So look, you know us and Steph, we go back a few years. And tonight is our reunion… Tonight we’re going to sing something together,” Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams told the audience. “Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.” Curry proceeded to belt out the lyrics, I watched his wildest dreams come true / Not one of them involving you.

Paramore is currently headlining a North American tour dubbed the This Is Why Tour, which will come to a close with a Salt Lake City show on August 13. The beloved rock band will be joining Taylor Swift as an opener during the European leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, which will kick off in May 2024.

Paramore was forced to cancel several shows toward the end of July after it was revealed that Williams was suffering from a lung infection. Williams left a message for fans online, revealing her health issues. “By the time the excitement and all the nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out…,” Williams wrote. “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16 when leaving home felt like the greatest escape.

“Even in my 20’s, I benefitted from the constant music. It was a perfect distraction from relational issues and my own mind,” Williams continued. “This tour has done my heart a lot of good. I couldn’t be more grateful for the faces I see the first few seconds after we walk onstage during the intro. Those people revive me nightly.”

After some hate online, Williams called out social media users for their criticism against her. “Internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005. I have a lung infection you soft s—! Not a broken limb…,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you can’t. But worry not! The shows weren’t canceled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did.”

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage



Paramore's surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

