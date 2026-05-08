On This Day in 1965, The Rolling Stones Inspired the Greatest Southern Rock Band in History on Their First US Tour: “His Ticket to the Big Time”

On this day (May 8) in 1965, the Rolling Stones brought their First American tour to the Jacksonville Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida. While they worked through classics like “It’s All Over Now,” “Route 66” and “I’m Alright,” they were unknowingly laying the groundwork for one of the biggest bands in Southern rock. That evening, Ronnie Van Zant, the future frontman of Lynyrd Skynyrd, was in the audience. The Stones’ performance and the crowd’s reaction changed his life forever.

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The Rolling Stones are, without a doubt, one of the biggest and most influential rock bands ever. However, most who pull inspiration from them hear their songs or see their attitude and want to work them into their own sound. It was different for Van Zant, though. He was already a fan of the Stones, but seeing them live and watching the crowd react to them flipped a switch in his mind. Before the show was over, he knew what he wanted to do with his life.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1965, Keith Richards Woke up in a Florida Hotel Room and Wrote the Rolling Stones’ First US No. 1]

Before going to see the Stones that night, Van Zant had different dreams. He wanted to be an athlete. That dream faded 61 years ago today and was replaced with dreams of standing where Mick Jagger stood.

How the Rolling Stones Inspired Lynyrd Skynyrd

Gene Odom, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s former security manager and one of Ronnie Van Zant’s oldest friends, recalled how seeing the Rolling Stones laid the groundwork for the rise of Skynyrd.

“He liked country music. Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones, is what put the shuffle in his feet and made him want to be in the music business,” Odom said.

It wasn’t just the music that captivated him, though. “He saw the reaction of the fans, especially the girls. The girls loved the singer. They don’t care much about the band, but they love that frontman,” Odom explained. More than anything, Van Zant wanted to get out of poverty. This, he believed, was his ticket to the big time and a comfortable living.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, with Van Zant at the helm, released their debut album in 1973 and quickly became a dominant force in the Southern rock world.

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