Gene Simmons Teases New KISS Song Ahead Of Avatar Show Launch

In December 2023, KISS took the stage in New York City for one last concert to celebrate the legacy that started in the same city during the 1970s. Although the end of the road for Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss, it was just the beginning of KISS. At the time, the band announced an avatar version of their concert. Promising to usher in a new era of KISS, the group not only planned for concerts in 2028 but, according to Simmons, they were already recording new music.

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When a band retires, most fans believe that to be the end. But KISS isn’t a normal band. Carving their own path in the music industry, Simmons revealed that the band was back in the studio. “KISS is in the studio now. So we just recorded a new song, as a matter of fact, that Paul [Stanley, KISS guitarist/vocalist] wrote. I can’t tell you more about it. And that’ll be coming out at some point.”

For those wondering, the last album to be released by KISS was back in 2012 with Monster. Including songs like “Long Way Down” and “Hell or Hallelujah”, the album peaked at No. 1 on the US Top Hard Rock Albums and the US Digital Albums charts. It finished at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

[RELATED: “The Sphere Minimizes a Band”: Paul Stanley on Why KISS Never Performed at the Sphere]

KISS Not Looking To Change “Rock And Roll” Just The Experience

Just another hit album in the ongoing story of KISS, Simmons reiterated that “new” meant “new” music. “Exactly what that means, written by us. We have songs done.”

Not the first time KISS teased new music, last November, Stanley revealed some of the themes the band was working on. “Freedom, self-empowerment, enjoying life. That doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You’re supposed to enjoy your life, you’re supposed to do things your way. That’s timeless. That’s rock and roll.”

While KISS prepared to welcome fans into a new age of live entertainment, the group wasn’t looking to change the sound that helped gain them entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sadly, the next chapter of KISS will be without Frehley, who passed away in October 2025 at 74.

But for now, KISS appeared determined to keep the spirit of the band alive through new technology and music. With fresh songs already recorded and plans for an avatar-driven concert experience underway, Simmons and Stanley hoped to introduce KISS to an entirely new generation.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)