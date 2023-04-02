The Story Behind the Iconic Chrissie Hynde Co-Written ‘Friends’ Song “Smelly Cat”

At its essence, “Smelly Cat,” a song first performed by the character of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) on the sixth episode of the second season of Friends in 1995, was a short, folk ditty about a pungent feline.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Joins in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Criticism]

Written by Kudrow, along with Friends show writers Adam Chase and Betsy Borns, and The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, “Smelly Cat” has remained in the collective consciousness of most people who watched the television series in the ’90s and decades after.

Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat,

What are they feeding you?

Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat,

It’s not your fault

“Smelly” Dog?

Though the humorous lyrics center around a cat, the song was initially written around a stinky dog owned by Friends writer Betsy Borns, who was head writer of the season 2 episode, which features the now iconic song.

“My dog was so smelly his name was Gouda, because he smelled like bad cheese,” said Borns. “But it was determined that ‘cat’ was funnier.”

They won’t take you to the vet

You’re obviously not their favorite pet

Smelly Cat, Smelly Cat,

It’s not your fault

You may not be a bed of roses

You’re not friend to those with noses

I’ll miss you before we’re done

Or the world will smell as one

Friends writer Adam Chase initially came up with the title of the song. “The first time it appeared, it was just in dialogue,” said Chase of the song title. “And we just needed a funny song title and I pitched that title.”

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde

In the episode, written by Borns, Phoebe is replaced at her regular gig at the Friends hangout The Central Perk by a professional musician named Stephanie Schiffer, played by Hynde.

The Pretenders singer is featured in the episode performing the 1981 Juice Newton hit “Angel of the Morning,” while Phoebe is busking outside.

[RELATED: Songs You Didn’t Know Feature The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde[

When it came to writing the lyrics for “Smelly Cat” episode, Kudrow took the reins, along with some help from Hynde. At the end of the episode, Phoebe performs “Smelly Cat,” which is used as a kitty litter jingle, and even teaches Hynde how to play it at The Central Perk.

Kudrow and The Pretenders later recorded a longer version of “Smelly Cat” for the 1999 compilation album, Friends Again.

Lady Gaga Duet

On the Friends reunion show in 2021, Lady Gaga made a guest appearance and performed “Smelly Cat” with Kudrow on The Central Perk couch.

“I realized I had to learn ‘Smelly Cat’ again and I tuned my guitar and then realized I don’t know the chords, but I Googled it,” joked Kudrow about her nerves before performing “Smelly Cat” with Gaga. “All the chords were there, so thank you, world, for posting the chords.”

Kudrow added, “So I learned it and then my throat closed. I was so panicked, I couldn’t get anything out. I didn’t know what was going to happen but it worked out.”

Taylor Swift’s “Smelly Cat” Duet

In 2015, Kudrow also joined Taylor Swift during her concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “This singer, she’s only ever played in coffee houses before,” said Swift while introducing Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay.

“She’s never played at big venues like this,” added Swift, “so please make her feel welcome.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage