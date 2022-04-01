8 Songs You Didn’t Know Taylor Swift Wrote For Other Artists

Not only has Taylor Swift earned eight No. 1 singles and picked up 11 Grammy Awards since her 2006 self titled debut, including three wins for Album of the Year—for Fearless, 1989, and Folklore—making her the first woman and only the fourth artist to grab the top award three times—but she has had her share of collaborations throughout the past 14 years, writing songs for other artists and film.

In addition to the 2009 film Hannah Montana, The Movie—which also featured a cameo by Swift singing her song “Crazier”—the singer and songwriter also wrote “Safe and Sound with The Civil Wars’ Joy Williams and John Paul White and T-Bone Burnett for the 2012 film The Hunger Games, along with the movie theme song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” for the film adaptation of Cats (also starring Swift as Bombalurina) in 2019, which she wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Writing for everyone from country groups Little Big Town and Sugarland, rapper B.O.B. and more, in 2021, Swift also penned the song “Renegade” for Big Red Machine, featuring Aaron Dessner, who also produced her two surprise albums of 2020, Folklore and Evermore,

Here’s a chronological, hit-after-hit timeline of songs Taylor Swift wrote for other artists.

“Best Days of Your Life” / Kellie Pickler (2008)

Written by Taylor Swift and Kellie Pickler

“Two Is Better Than One” / Boy Like Girls (2009)

Written by Taylor Swift and Martin Johnson

“You’ll Find Your Way Back Home” / Miley Cyrus, Hannah Montana The Movie (2009)

Written by Taylor Swift

“Both of Us” / B.O.B. (2012)

Written by B.O.B. Taylor Swift, Henry Walter, Ammar Malik, Lukasz Gottwald

“Better Man” / Little Big Town (2016)

Written by Taylor Swift

“This is What You Came For” / Calvin Harris with Rhianna (2016)

Written by Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

“Babe” / Sugarland (2018)

Written by Taylor Swift and Patrick Monahan (Train)

“Renegade” / Big Red Machine (2021)

Written by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner