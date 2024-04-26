“Already Gone” is one of the Eagles‘ most sun-soaked songs. Despite being about heartbreak, it’s hard to resist the urge to drive with the windows down and the radio up when this one comes on.

This track is one of the only Eagles hits that wasn’t written by outside songwriters, Jack Tempchin and Robb Strandlund. Somehow the outfit managed to make this track all their own. Revisit the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning of the Eagles’ “Already Gone”

Well, I heard some people talkin’ just the other day

And they said you were gonna put me on a shelf

But let me tell you I got some news for you

This song opens with the singer hearing about his imminent break up with his girlfriend. He strives to break up with the girl before she can give him the runaround. You’ll soon find out it’s true / And then you’ll have to eat your lunch all by yourself, the lyrics read.

‘Cause I’m already gone

And I’m feelin’ strong

I will sing this vict’ry song

Before she even knows it, he’s hit the road searching for something better. The musicality in the chorus matches the sense of freedom they’re singing about. It’s hard to resist the confidence-boosting effects on this track.

The letter that you wrote me

Made me stop and wonder why

But I guess you felt like you had to set things right

Just remember this, my girl, when you look up in the sky

You can see the stars and still not see the light

The second verse gets even more unabashed. Just remember this, my girl, when you look up in the sky / You can see the stars and still not see the light, Glenn Frey sings in the second verse. It’s an effective berate from the songwriters.

