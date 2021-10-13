The Top 10 Pink Floyd Songs

There were a handful of different iterations of the band over the course of 15 studio albums in multiple decades, yet one thing remained a constant—there has never, and will never, be another band like Pink Floyd.

In 1964, the band’s founding members were Syd Barrett (guitar, lead vocals), Nick Mason (drums), Roger Waters (bass guitar, vocals), Richard Wright (keyboards, vocals), and Bob Klose (guitars). In 1967, the legendary guitarist David Gilmour joined the band. In its various forms, Pink Floyd pioneered the British psychedelic music scene and eventually became one of the most notable progressive rock bands.

Beloved for their adamant devotion to their craft, Pink Floyd refused to pack tracks into tight radio soundbites. Instead, they let their instrumentation breathe and their songs lengthen. Additionally, their renowned cover art has wiggled its way into popular culture for generations.

Below are American Songwriter’s top ten songs from Pink Floyd’s career.

10. “One of These Days”

9. “Dogs”

8. “Us and Them”

7. “Echoes”

6. “Money”

5. “Time”

4. “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2”

3. “Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-IV)”

2. “Wish You Were Here”

1. “Comfortably Numb”

If you still want more Pink Floyd, check out this Vulture article where they ranked every one of the band’s 165 songs.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images