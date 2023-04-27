Watch: First Trailer for Syd Barrett Documentary ‘Have You Got It Yet?’

A documentary centered on the life of late Pink Floyd founding member Syd Barrett, Have You Got It Yet?, is set to premiere in the U.S. in June 2023.

Debuting in U.K. theaters on May 15, followed by the U.S. and Canada in late June, Have You Got It Yet? was directed by Roddy Bogawa and the late Storm Thorgerson, who continued working on the film until his death in 2013.

A former schoolmate of Barrett’s and bassist Roger Waters, and longtime friend and collaborator to the band, Thorgerson designed dozens of Pink Floyd’s album covers, from their second album, A Saucerful of Secrets, in 1968 to the 2011 compilation, The Best of Pink Floyd: A Foot in the Door. He also directed music videos for the band, guitarist David Gilmour, and the late founding keyboardist Richard Wright.

Narrated by actor Jason Isaacs, the film reveals Barrett’s prime role in starting one of the biggest rock bands of all time. Barrett co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965, along with Waters, Wright, and drummer Nick Mason. Along with naming the band, he also wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits— “Arnold Layne” and “See Emily Play.”

Barrett was later ousted by the band for his drug use. After leaving Pink Floyd, Barrett released two solo albums and eventually disappeared from the music industry, and lived a mostly reclusive life, until his death in 2006 at the age of 60.

“Would anyone care about the story of Syd Barrett if Pink Floyd hadn’t become one of the biggest bands of all time?” said Bogawa in a statement. “Would Pink Floyd have existed without Syd? I miss Storm probably in the same way as many of those in our film miss Syd, a friend who they dearly loved and shared fond memories and adventures with. Syd just happened to become one of the most famous cult icons in music.”

Production of Have You Got It Yet?, which will be released by Mercury Studios, was taken over by Bogawa following the death of Thorgerson, and includes interviews with Barrett’s friends, lovers, family, and surviving Pink Floyd band members Gilmour, Mason, and Waters.

Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen, Pink Floyd managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, along with The Who’s Pete Townshend, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon, are some of the other featured interviews in the film

The film also features iconic concert footage shot for the Wish You Were Here classic track “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” along with rarely-seen footage of Barrett backstage, never-before-seen photographs, and more, all backed by a soundtrack of Pink Floyd’s music.

Have You Got It Yet? is also being released as Pink Floyd is also commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon.

“The film is not only a portrait of one of the most iconic cult figures in music through the lens and memories of his bandmates, lovers, friends, and musicians,” said Bogawa in an earlier statement, “but also a look back at a group of friends growing up in the mid-’60s and their idealism, ambitions, hopes, and dreams during such an amazing cultural moment.”

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage