Stevie Van Zandt Dives Into the Cannabis Business

Stevie Van Zandt, New York Times bestselling author and the longtime guitar player for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, has found a new avenue for his talents and expertise: cannabis retail.

Tuesday (October 12), Van Zandt and the Western Massachusetts cannabis company, Canna Provisions, announced a new partnership called Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary.

The guitar player will be the face of a line of new “wellness-focused” pre-roll joints, which presumably, help ease his mind and contribute to his musical prowess.

“The United States may be the only country in the world that considers healthcare, both physical and mental, as an afterthought,” says Van Zandt in a statement. “Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary was created to help combat that issue by focusing on natural, holistic remedies. Some will help relax you, some will help energize you, all will help you take charge of your own wellness.”

The musician adds, “We need to help spread cannabis education, destigmatization, and stop unjust criminalization for a plant that not only does a lot of good, but has proven during COVID to be essential to people’s well being and quality of life.

“I have always demanded the very best from myself and of everyone around me, and my new wellness brand Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary is no different.”

Earlier this year, Van Zandt’s new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, became a best-seller.

